Dozens of earthquakes detected as Hawaii's Mauna Loa, world's largest active volcano, remains in 'state of heightened unrest'

Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
What Will Happen When Mauna Loa Erupts for First Time in 40 Years?
Mauna Loa is the world's biggest, most active volcano and has been rumbling to life in recent weeks.
Warning as world’s largest active volcano could erupt soon after sparking 50 earthquakes a day
THE world's largest volcano is showing signs it could erupt and hundreds have been warned to leave their homes as a precaution. The Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii has been in a state of “heightened arrest” since September and is now rocked by 50 earthquakes a day. While...
iheart.com
Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano
Scientists are warning residents of Hawaii's Big Island to be prepared for a volcanic eruption after seeing an uptick in seismological activity near the summit of Mauna Loa over the past few months. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the "current unrest is most likely being driven...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Earthquakes Along San Andreas Linked With Shifts in Earth's Magnetic Field
Earthquakes are caused by tectonic plates suddenly slipping at fault lines, releasing large amounts of energy as seismic waves.
Yellowstone Volcano Hit by Over 500 Earthquakes in Grizzly Lake Swarm
Since July there have been roughly 800 quakes in the area as part of an ongoing spike in seismic activity.
ohmymag.co.uk
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Saurabh
The tallest mountain in the world is in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
This plant was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in a crater on Hawaii
A rare plant thought to be extinct in the wild has been discovered in a crater on Hawaii.
watchers.news
Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits the central Mid-Atlantic Ridge
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit central Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:38 UTC on October 9, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M5.8 at a depth of 33 km (20 miles). The epicenter was located about...
Earthquake with 6.3 magnitude hits off coast of Central America
An earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean off the Central American coast.The US Geological Survey says that the quake took place between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday.According to USGS scientists, the earthquake took place at a depth of six miles.There were no initial reports of damage and no warning was issued for a potential tsunami.Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake, reported Reuters.Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - off the coast of Central America https://t.co/TUhPcL2d7J— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes)...
What are the deepest spots in Earth's oceans?
Here are the measurements for the deepest depths in each of the world's five oceans, and a look at the unique animals that live in these deep zones.
NASDAQ
The 5 Cheapest Cities in Hawaii
Hawaii owes its warm climate and beautiful scenery to its isolated location. But its isolation, coupled with the state's small area and high demand for land, earns it the highest average cost of living in the nation. Fortunately, there are still some cities in the Hawaiian islands that don't charge...
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
travelnoire.com
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
natureworldnews.com
New Found Fossil in Australia Could be the World's Largest Bird Species to Ever Walked the Earth
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
Hawaii volcano closed to visitors after dozens of earthquakes hit it in one day
The summit of Mauna Loa has been closed to climbers and tourists amid increasing seismic activity in the area around Hawaii’s biggest volcano, the National Park Service has said.Mauna Loa’s peak was closed to members of the public on Wednesday last week following “elevated seismic activity on Mauna Loa”, the NPS said, while adding that the closure was “a precautionary measure”.The volcano is not erupting but the NPS said “the volcanic alert level remains at advisory, and the aviation colour code remains at yellow” as a result of above normal seismic activity.The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the...
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, sending panicked residents out into the streets and causing substantial damage to a hospital. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3