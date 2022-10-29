Read full article on original website
Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweets conspiracy theory about attack on Paul Pelosi
Elon Musk on Sunday gave credence to a fringe conspiracy theory about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling ‘Pam & Tommy’ top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes
CNN — Some throwbacks to notable ’90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”
Drone video shows the condition of the Mississippi River
A historic drought not seen since the 1980s is drying up the Mississippi River and slowing down shipping traffic during the busy harvest season.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
First on CNN: 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help. It took officials 40 minutes to act
A 10-year-old girl trapped with classmates and the shooter told police exactly what was happening inside Robb Elementary. It still took responders 40 minutes to do something.
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
FBI identifies woman found dead nearly 50 years ago using DNA, genealogy
A woman found dead on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1974 has been identified nearly 50 years later using "investigative genealogy," Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta announced Monday.
Donald Trump Jr.’s reaction to Paul Pelosi’s attack shows exactly how low we have sunk
CNN — The attack on Paul Pelosi was terrifying. A man broke into the house of the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the middle of the night and hit him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull among other injuries. The intruder shouted, “where’s Nancy?”
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
See Obama's response when heckler interrupts his speech
Former President Barack Obama was interrupted by a heckler when discussing political civility at a rally for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images. Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
A Russian naval base was targeted by drones. Now Ukrainian grain exports are at risk
CNN — Russia has moved rapidly to cripple the United Nations-brokered Black Sea grain corridor in the wake of the drone attack early Saturday on the Crimean port of Sevastopol. Ukraine has not confirmed that its forces attacked the port, and the extent of the damage to Russian naval...
Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here's what we know
As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation "is far from complete."
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency.
Opinion: Obama just gave Democrats their perfect closing message
If Democrats are looking for a message that will inspire voters, they should follow former President Barack Obama's lead, writes Dean Obeidallah. Obama served up the perfect closing question for voters this weekend: "Who will fight for your freedom?"
Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween
Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022.
In Brazil and Israel, leaders show Trump there can be political next acts
CNN — It’s the season of political comebacks, and don’t think ex-President Donald Trump isn’t watching. Twice in as many days, in Brazil and Israel, former world leaders who just can’t give up that tantalizing taste of political ambition have moved to the cusp of a return to power. Past scandals, their own legal nightmares and treacherous politics aren’t stopping them from recreating that dream of a past glory. Trump would love to plow a similar furrow.
