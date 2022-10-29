Elon Musk vowed early Wednesday that Twitter would not allow any banned accounts back on the site for weeks, meaning that Donald Trump and others will not return to the platform ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Musk, who completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week, said he is building a content moderation council which will inform how the site enforces bans in future. “Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk tweeted Wednesday. The tech tycoon’s announcement came in reply to a post by Twitter’s head of safety and integrity which said the platform was “staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations” about the upcoming elections.Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022 Read it at Washington Post

