Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweets conspiracy theory about attack on Paul Pelosi
Elon Musk on Sunday gave credence to a fringe conspiracy theory about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Elon Musk Says Banned Twitter Users Won’t Return Before Midterms
Elon Musk vowed early Wednesday that Twitter would not allow any banned accounts back on the site for weeks, meaning that Donald Trump and others will not return to the platform ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Musk, who completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week, said he is building a content moderation council which will inform how the site enforces bans in future. “Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk tweeted Wednesday. The tech tycoon’s announcement came in reply to a post by Twitter’s head of safety and integrity which said the platform was “staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations” about the upcoming elections.Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022 Read it at Washington Post
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
Oprah Winfrey wants fans to know that she doesn’t endorse weight loss gummies or pills
CNN — Oprah Winfrey is warning fans against falling victim to companies selling weight loss products using her name and image. On Sunday, the 68-year-old former talk show host and media mogul took to Instagram to distance herself from gummies being sold online, saying she does not endorse edible weight loss products.
Kanye West's antisemitism did what his anti-Blackness did not. And some people have a problem with that
Kanye West's history of inflammatory statements were met with consquences this week. Some are asking what took so long.
Senate Democrat wants national security investigation of Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk-Twitter deal
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is calling on the federal government to investigate national security concerns raised by Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks
After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
