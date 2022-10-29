ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Primo, 19, was the youngest player selected in last year's draft.
The San Antonio Spurs have waived Josh Primo,  the No. 12 lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo, 19, appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team. He also was the youngest player selected in last year's draft.

The Spurs released a brief statement on the decision, and Coach Gregg Popovich declined further comment Friday ahead of the team's game with the Chicago Bulls, according to media reports.

"It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs CEO RC Buford said in the statement.

In a statement supplied to ESPN, Primo said he's focusing on his mental health.

"I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on mental health treatment more fully," Primo said. "I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

