Virginia State

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

What makes Virginia’s most competitive congressional race so close?

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia’s 2nd District, is in the political fight of her life, facing a tough challenge from Republican Jen Kiggans in what is widely considered the most competitive House race in Virginia this year. The most recent polling, conducted by Christopher Newport University,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lohud | The Journal News

Out of an office, Mondaire Jones seeks to wield influence in midterm elections

Even as he’s set to leave Congress, Mondaire Jones has sought to wield influence in the upcoming midterm elections — including the Hudson Valley district he’s leaving behind. The freshman Democrat, representing parts of Westchester and all of Rockland counties, formed a political action committee early in his tenure to further his policy goals and to elect other like-minded politicians across the country. ...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

