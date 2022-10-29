Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Medals--Leads Warriors At State Cross Country Meet
The Alta-Aurelia girls cross country team finished the year strong at the State Meet held this past Friday finishing in 6th place. Nora Peterson (pictured above)- Soph (19:02.80)- 3rd Place (Medalist) Taylor Robertson- Jr (21:02.00)- 52nd. Breyer Anderson- Soph (21:17.39)- 59th. Hayden Berkland- Fr (21:37.86)- 79th. Brielle Engelmann- Sr (22:39.13)-...
stormlakeradio.com
Newell-Fonda's Marilyn Murra 2022 Volleyball Recipient of IGHSAU Golden Plaque Award
Newell-Fonda Head Volleyball Coach Marilyn Murra is the 2022 volleyball recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction. Marilyn will be honored before the start of the Class 1A championship match on Thursday, November 3. The Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Received Just Two-Tenths of an Inch of Rain in October
Storm Lake, like most of the area, received only a limited amount of rain in October, with less than two-tenths of an inch measured outside the radio stations. There was 13-hundredths of an inch of rain on October 24th. The remainder of last month's rainfall, six-hundredths of an inch, arrived on October 12th, with only a trace received on a couple of other days.
stormlakeradio.com
Jerry Freeman of Humboldt Iowa, formerly of Rolfe
MEMORIAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rolfe, Iowa, with Pastor Don Bell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. VISITATION – From 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 4, at the church in...
stormlakeradio.com
Dick Nesbitt - age 88, of Lake City, formerly of Pocahontas
FUNERAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy, Iowa, with Pastor Grayson Daganaar officiating. GRAVESIDE SERVICES – 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Newell Cemetery in Newell, Iowa. VISITATION - from 4 - 6 P.M., Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
stormlakeradio.com
Gregory J. Sinek, age 66, of Rolfe
MEMORIAL SERVICE – 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Margaret’s Cemetery near Rolfe. VISITATION – from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the funeral home in Pocahontas.
stormlakeradio.com
Sarah L. Dvergsten, age 47, of Storm Lake
Sarah L. Dvergsten, age 47, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home in Storm Lake. Memorial services will take place Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will...
siouxlandnews.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Seriously Injured in One Vehicle Accident Saturday Morning
(Milford) – A Milford man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was driving a 2019 GMC Terrain westbound on County Road A-22 when he lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch and rolled multiple times. Hilsabeck was ejected from the vehicle.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
siouxlandnews.com
One stabbed Sunday in George, Iowa
LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing on Sunday in George, Iowa. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says that on October 30th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George for a stabbing. It was found...
KOEL 950 AM
One of Waterloo’s Oldest Restaurants Burns Down After 70 years
Hickory House on Park Road in Waterloo is one of the many beloved restaurants in the Cedar Valley. After a fire set the building ablaze at 9 AM on Sunday morning, one of the city's oldest eateries is no more. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar told KWWL that the fire...
951thebull.com
Construction of Wind Turbines In Chickasaw County to Begin Next Spring
Construction of a wind turbine operation in rural Chickasaw County is set to begin next spring. The Chickasaw Wind Energy Center is a project of Invenergy, headquartered in Chicago. Company representatives recently gave an update to the County’s Board of Supervisors. Invenergy’s Isaac Lamppa says they’re working to finalize...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon veterans office nears vacancy
ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
K92.3
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
