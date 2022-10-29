Storm Lake, like most of the area, received only a limited amount of rain in October, with less than two-tenths of an inch measured outside the radio stations. There was 13-hundredths of an inch of rain on October 24th. The remainder of last month's rainfall, six-hundredths of an inch, arrived on October 12th, with only a trace received on a couple of other days.

