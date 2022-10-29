Read full article on original website
Prosecutors expected to dismiss dozens of gun, possession cases due to DC Police investigation
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC U.S. Attorney's Office says prosecutors are expected to dismiss dozens of gun and possession cases after learning about an investigation into seven Metropolitan Police officers who may not have been truthful in their reports. FOX 5 has learned details about one of the...
Teen Student At Charles County Middle School Busted With Marijuana, Bullet, Sheriff Says
It was neither a trick nor a treat for a middle school student in Maryland who was busted with marijuana and a bullet during classes on Halloween, officials announced. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, an administrator at the Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Charles County was notified that a student smelled like marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
Off-duty Pentagon officer arrested, charged with selling drugs
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Arlington County Police Department have arrested and charged 33-year-old Eric Welch, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer, for his alleged connection to a drug distribution case. A narcotics investigation was started by detectives at the police department after they were told a...
ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
D.C. Car Thief Steals Car With Child Inside
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A suspect stole a vehicle in D.C. that was left unattended yesterday evening. A juvenile male was inside the car when it was stolen. This unarmed kidnapping and theft took place on the 1700 Block of Columbia Road in Northwest, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Detectives are asking for assistance identifying the suspects’ vehicle. Shortly before 7 pm, the suspect entered the vehicle. A child was inside the car. The suspect left with the vehicle. The child was found unharmed shortly after the incident. A surveillance camera caught the suspects vehicle. The police describe the vehicle The post D.C. Car Thief Steals Car With Child Inside appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022
Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Metro starts cracking down on fare evasion
In recent weeks, Metro has been issuing warnings to riders who do not pay the fares required to ride the systems trains and buses. And starting Tuesday, police will begin issuing tickets again. The transit system said fare evasion results in tens of millions of dollars in unpaid fares. It...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Wheaton Mall hosts 'Boosterama' clinics to help people get COVID-19 booster shots
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County officials are holding a series of "Boosterama" clinics to help get COVID-19 booster shots into more arms. The event dedicated to getting more people boosted against COVID-19 was held at Wheaton Mall on Saturday. In addition to this weekend's event, booster clinics will be held at the mall every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teen Sentenced To Role In Botched Marijuana Deal In Charles County: State's Attorney
A teenage assault suspect has been sentenced to years behind bars for his role in the shooting and attack of a 17-year-old during a drug deal gone wrong in Charles County, the state's attorney announced. Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 53 years in prison, with...
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
2 teens arrested for armed robbery in DC's Shaw neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Two teenagers are charged for an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of T Street. According to police, two suspects approached the victim, pulled out a...
Armed Robbery Suspects Crash Into Bus in Silver Spring During Police Chase
A group of armed robbery suspects crashed their getaway van into the back of a bus in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday afternoon as police chased them, authorities say. Two armed robbery suspects, both men, were arrested and firefighters had to rescue a third suspect who was trapped inside the...
Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, testifying Monday in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial, disputed claims by defense attorneys that members of the militia group were seen assisting and protecting him during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five members of the group, including founder...
DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village
Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
Resolution to combat antisemitism in Montgomery Co. passes
The Montgomery County, Maryland, council passed a resolution — a nonbinding statement — designed to combat antisemitism. But the measure, which passed unanimously, came only after a sometimes raucous council session, in which some council members were interrupted by people in the audience who complained about the language in the resolution and the process that led to its adoption.
Purse-snatching in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
