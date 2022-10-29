WASHINGTON, D.C. – A suspect stole a vehicle in D.C. that was left unattended yesterday evening. A juvenile male was inside the car when it was stolen. This unarmed kidnapping and theft took place on the 1700 Block of Columbia Road in Northwest, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Detectives are asking for assistance identifying the suspects’ vehicle. Shortly before 7 pm, the suspect entered the vehicle. A child was inside the car. The suspect left with the vehicle. The child was found unharmed shortly after the incident. A surveillance camera caught the suspects vehicle. The police describe the vehicle The post D.C. Car Thief Steals Car With Child Inside appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO