Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsgw.com
STARS Giving Free Rides on Election Day
The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS bus system is offering free rides to the polls on Election day. All STARS fixed route services will be free on Election Day only, STARS Fixed Routes will run until 9:00 P.M. so that all voters have a ride home after the polls close. Voters aged 60 and over and gold card holders can ride STARS LIFT for free to vote. Vote early at the Saginaw City Clerk’s Office from Tuesday, November 1st to Monday, November 7th. Or vote in person on Election Day. To schedule your free LIFT ride to vote, call STARS LIFT at (989)753-9526 Monday through Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Rides must be scheduled at least one business day in advance.
WNEM
Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
wsgw.com
Local Entreprenuers Vie for a Chance at Success with Saginaw Soup
The Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition will be held Thursday, November 3rd at 6 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace. The annual competition gives local entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their small business idea to a panel of judges and audience members. Local residents can help select this year’s winner.For a $5 entry at the door, guests can vote for their favorite entrepreneurial idea and sample faire from local Saginaw restaurants. Saginaw Soup supports local entrepreneurs that have a dream and a vision for their business, but need help to bring it to fruition. The 1st place winner receives $2,000 and $1,500 goes to the second place winner. The People’s Choice winner will be given the total of the entry fees collected at the door.
wsgw.com
Midland Sewer Cleaning and Lining to Commence Monday
Crews in Midland will begin cleaning city sewer lines beginning Monday, October 31st in preparation for a citywide sewer lining project. The work being done is part of Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan, which aims to improve wastewater infrastructure in response to historic flooding. The cleaning will begin...
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
wsgw.com
SVSU Master Class Offered for Outpatient Healthcare
Saginaw Valley State University will offer a masterclass to help outpatient clinics operate more efficiently. The free webinar takes place Tuesday, November 1 from 11:00 to noon. Presented by SVSU Professor of Management Danilo Sirias, Performance Improvement for Outpatient Clinics will provide clinic managers with the tools to reduce no-show and cancellation rates, reduce waiting time and optimize the time providers spend with clients and patients. The class is recommended to those working within outpatient clinics, focusing on primary care, specialist care and mental health.
wsgw.com
Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
Photography by James Haefner of the Cranbrook Educational Community in Bloomfield Hills, MI by Architect Eliel Saarinen. (source: Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum) The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University is celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November with several educational programs and events stemming from two exhibitions on view through December 17.
WNEM
Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.
GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
WGMD Radio
Boat Beaches After Hitting the Rocks Near Bay City
A boating accident Saturday evening is under investigation by DNREC marine police. Indian River Emergency personnel were called just before 7:30 after a Parker boat ran into the rocky rip rap near Bay City and ended up on the grassy area in the beach area. The three mariners on board refused additional medical attention.
wsgw.com
Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff
The 77-year-old Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last Thursday is facing charges. Harold Nielsen brandished a shotgun when police arrived at just after 12:30 Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, and to serve an eviction notice, resulting in a standoff that ended just after 5 p.m. On Friday, Nielsen was charged with not only the original three-counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening a court officer earlier in the week, but he was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
abc12.com
30-year-old dies in skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pinconning man died after a skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City last week. Police responded to the hospital maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of someone trapped. The Tawas City Police Department found hospital maintenance...
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
WNEM
‘Just don’t let me die,’ stabbing victim said after attack
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan woman managed to survive a violent attack, and now she is speaking out about her brush with death. TV5 is not identifying the man she says attacked her until he is arraigned in court. “He had got his arm through my window and that...
wsgw.com
Child Suffers Possible Accidental Gunshot Wound in Bridgeport Township
Police in Bridgeport Township are investigating a possible accidental shooting involving a seven-year-old boy. Police responded to the Bavarian Village Apartments at 2826 Williamson around 12:20 a.m. Monday, October 31. They discovered the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The preliminary investigation suggests the wound was self-inflicted with an unsecured firearm. He was first taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, then later transported to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
WNEM
7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. He was taken to a hospital and...
abc12.com
46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School
The 46-year-old mother of a Birch Run High School student is accused of making a threat of terrorism during a phone call with an administrator. 46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School. The woman was arrested Friday afternoon at the high school as she was picking up her child....
Comments / 3