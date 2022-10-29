The Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition will be held Thursday, November 3rd at 6 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace. The annual competition gives local entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their small business idea to a panel of judges and audience members. Local residents can help select this year’s winner.For a $5 entry at the door, guests can vote for their favorite entrepreneurial idea and sample faire from local Saginaw restaurants. Saginaw Soup supports local entrepreneurs that have a dream and a vision for their business, but need help to bring it to fruition. The 1st place winner receives $2,000 and $1,500 goes to the second place winner. The People’s Choice winner will be given the total of the entry fees collected at the door.

