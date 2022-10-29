Read full article on original website
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
NJ.com
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch
There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Astros’ Justin Verlander Explains Why He Flipped Off Phillies Fans
Upon arriving in Philadelphia on Monday, Verlander exchanged some, let’s say, pleasantries with the locals.
Anthony Rizzo opting out is worse news for Yankees than you think
Not that it’s a surprise, but this week, a report from The Athletic revealed New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his contract for the 2023 season. He holds a $16 million player option but is looking for one more shot at a multi-year payday.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
NBC Chicago
Why Kyle Hendricks Biggest Name for Cubs in Free Agency
Why Kyle Hendricks biggest name for Cubs in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Long before the season ended, the Cubs began discussing names of free agent pitchers they might be able to add to a rotation mix that put together one of the more impressive second halves in the majors this year.
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone
Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
South Side Sox
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Pedro Martinez explains what Framber Valdez was doing during Game 2
Framber Valdez threw a gem to lead the Houston Astros to a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, but some of his actions while on the mound led to another round of cheating suspicions. One Hall of Fame pitcher feels there was nothing to see on that front.
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Can the Cubs possibly out-muscle the Dodgers in free agency?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have become a juggernaut over the last decade or so (although, one with the same number of World Series championships as the Cubs during that span) – so hearing they’re ready to bust out the checkbook this winter is hardly something that gives me warm fuzzies.
Yardbarker
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
Cubs: What’s behind the revolving door of hitting coaches?
Seasons change. Every fall the leaves change into brilliant colors, shades of red, orange and yellow. Then the leaves die. And you have to rake or blow them and the like. The World Series comes along and the Chicago Cubs fire their hitting coach. For fans’ sake. I don’t...
Cubs Hire Slew of New Front Office Employees
The Chicago Cubs created several new positions in their front office and clubhouse and hired several great baseball minds to fill those roles.
