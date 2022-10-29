ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NJ.com

If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch

There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos

Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
NBC Chicago

Why Kyle Hendricks Biggest Name for Cubs in Free Agency

Why Kyle Hendricks biggest name for Cubs in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Long before the season ended, the Cubs began discussing names of free agent pitchers they might be able to add to a rotation mix that put together one of the more impressive second halves in the majors this year.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone

Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever

There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
CHICAGO, IL
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Yardbarker

World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2

The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
CHICAGO, IL

