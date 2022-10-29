Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
NBA Twitter goes crazy after LeBron James, Lakers get first win of 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game, beating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night to stop their slide at six games after starting the season with a horrendous 0-5 record. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter couldn’t help but celebrate with LeBron James and the Purple and Gold.
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lead Way In First Win Of Season Against Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season when they took down the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday night. The winning formula for the Lakers finally produced a favorable result as their Big 3 all came through strong performances while the team as a whole locked in defensively.
lakersnation.com
LeBron James Believes Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench Is ‘Luxury’ For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season did not get off to an ideal start but things seem to be trending up after Darvin Ham made the decision to move Russell Westbrook to the bench. To Westbrook’s credit, he was accepting of the decision and willing to make sacrifices and the results followed. Westbrook is coming off his best game of the season on Sunday, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes while leading the Lakers to their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.
theScore
Nets part ways with Nash after 2-5 start to season
The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, the team announced Tuesday. The move follows a disappointing 2-5 record to open the 2022-23 campaign. Nash's departure was a mutual decision by the 48-year-old and the franchise, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets are reportedly expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as his replacement.
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
theScore
Kawhi out back-to-back vs. Pelicans, Rockets due to injury recovery
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss the team's back-to-back set Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Monday against the Houston Rockets due to injury recovery for his right knee, head coach Ty Lue said ahead of Sunday's contest. Lue added that Leonard didn't practice Saturday, according to...
theScore
Pacers' Turner: Lakers should 'take a very hard look' at trading for me
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner says the Los Angeles Lakers should do what it takes to bring him to L.A. - even if that means trading multiple first-round picks. "If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this, with the position that you're in," Turner said on The Woj Pod. "I know what I can provide for a team - my leadership, my shot-blocking, my 3-point ability, and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor."
theScore
Nets win rematch vs. Pacers to snap 4-game skid
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
theScore
NBA Podcast: Digging into the Bucks, Hawks, and tampering punishments
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. The Sixers lose two second-round draft picks due to tampering. Milwaukee's defense is downright scary, and the offense should improve when Khris Middleton returns. The Hawks have been perplexing. Trae Young...
theScore
Pelicans' Williamson returns from 2 game absence vs. Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made his return to the lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson missed the Pelicans' last two games with a hip injury as the team went 1-1 in his absence. New Orleans is still short Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones for the...
theScore
Watch: Tatum perplexed as Williams answers questions as Batman
In the spirit of Halloween, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams conducted his postgame media availability in a Batman costume after his team's 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. In the background of the clip, Celtics star Jayson Tatum can be heard asking Williams, 'What the f--- are...
theScore
Luka mirrors Jordan with 6th straight 30-point game to start season
Luka Doncic's blistering pace to start the year has placed him among esteemed company. With his 44-point performance against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks star made it six straight games with 30-plus points to open the season. That's a feat not seen since Michael Jordan in the 1986-87 campaign, according to StatMuse.
theScore
KD 'shocked' by Nets' decision to part ways with Nash
Kevin Durant was caught off guard upon hearing of the Brooklyn Nets' decision to part ways with head coach Steve Nash. "You're always shocked when a move like this happens," Durant told reporters Tuesday after the Nets' 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, according to SNY. "But it's normal in the NBA. ... It's a quick turnaround always in the league, especially during the season.
theScore
Leaving the circus: Nash's Nets tenure ends in predictable fashion
Steve Nash's firing - or his mutual parting of ways with the Brooklyn Nets, depending on your perspective - was completed Tuesday. In reality, it was always going to end this way for the Hall of Fame point guard when he agreed to coach a team led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
theScore
Odom says fan gifted back his pawned Lakers championship rings
Lamar Odom was reunited with his Los Angeles Lakers championship rings. Odom, who was part of the Lakers teams that won back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, pawned his two rings in 2016 to help pay for medical bills following his near-fatal drug overdose in Nevada. The rings went up for auction in 2020, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to TMZ Sports.
theScore
Ducks' Zegras downs Leafs with OT snipe after Gibson's stellar stop
The Anaheim Ducks snapped their seven-game winless streak in spectacular fashion against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. With just under three minutes remaining in overtime, Ducks goaltender John Gibson denied Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner of the game-winner with an outstanding save to keep Anaheim's comeback hopes alive.
theScore
Sens' Gambrell gets match penalty for elbow to head of Bolts' Cernak
Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell received a match penalty for elbowing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the head Tuesday night. Gambrell caught Cernak up high in the second period. The officials also handed the Senators center five minutes for attempting to injure. Cernak left the game but later...
theScore
Source: Ravens acquire Roquan Smith in trade with Bears
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker A.J. Klein as well as second- and fifth-round picks, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn't agree on a contract...
