NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Aaron Judge contract situation will be the topic of conversation all off-season until he makes his decision. Nestor Cortes, like many, many others, know the importance of what No. 99 brings to the team both on and off the field. “He’s a big part of this organization,” Cortes said. “It’s an organization that drafted him. He’s been here for a long time. He carries a lot of weight around here. He’s a superstar. Hopefully — that’s a decision that he has to make and that the ball club has to make. Hopefully he’s back next year and he’s a New York Yankee.”

