Notice of bond ordinance adopted for the watermain relining and valve replacement project by by Bloomfield Township Council, Thursday, October 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO