Deland, FL

stetson.edu

Davion Belk ’16 Named Deputy Chief of Staff and Student Success Advocate

Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, is continuing to build out his senior leadership team with the announced appointments of Rina Tovar Arroyo as Chief of Staff and Senior Development Officer and Davion Belk ’16 MBA ’20 as Deputy Chief of Staff and Student Success Advocate. Arroyo...
DELAND, FL
stetson.edu

Stetson University in the News Oct. 27- Nov. 2, 2022

• The Daytona Beach News-Journal featured Stetson in the Oct. 29 story, “Stetson’s Brown Hall for Health & Innovation opens possibilities for DeLand University.” The story cited President Christopher Roellke, PhD; former President Wendy Libby; and Kristine Dye, PhD, assistant professor and a virologist and molecular/cellular biologist.
DELAND, FL
stetson.edu

Holocaust Memorial Lecture features A. Dirk Moses on Nov. 10

Stetson University is hosting noted historian and genocide studies scholar, A. Dirk Moses, PhD, at its 2022 Fall Holocaust Memorial Lecture on Nov. 10, 7 – 9 p.m., in the Stetson Room, CUB (Carlton Union Building) in-person and via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public and will be offered as cultural credit for Stetson students.
DELAND, FL
stetson.edu

Calling All Current Hatters: It’s Time to File for 2023-2024 Financial Aid

Pop quiz, students: Did you know this fact about the Fall 2020 Semester? All totaled, 98% of undergraduate students at Stetson received some kind of financial aid, according to the Office of Student Financial Aid. Of course, that means almost every undergraduate. Yet, financial aid doesn’t happen by accident. Plus,...
DELAND, FL

