Airbnb That Comes With a Resident Persian Cat Is the Stuff of Dreams

There's been a hot debate about which is better: hotels or vacation rentals like Airbnb. Lately, there's been a lot of backlash against Airbnb regarding issues like excessive fees and their gentrifying effect on communities. There is one thing that Airbnbs have over hotels though: you're more likely to make a furry pet friend at one!

When Bethany (@beth_shepxoxoxo on TikTok) and her partner rented an Airbnb, they quickly discovered that they weren't alone. They were greeted by the resident Persian cat "Buddy"- and he quickly won their hearts.

OMG! Have you ever seen a more affectionate cat? No wonder he got such a friendly name- he really is a cuddle buddy! This is truly one benefit that Airbnbs have over hotels- you won't get an experience like this at most standard hotels. Buddy won us over immediately with his funny squashed face, fluffy fur, and snuggly personality. We also would have struggled to say goodbye, and we weren't alone there either! "You said bye? I would not have been saying bye. He would be coming with me," @x.miss_joy.x exclaimed. Listen, don't tempt us!

A few people expressed concern at Buddy's disheveled appearance, worrying he might not be getting enough attention. But fear not, as Bethany would share more in the comments: "Buddy had loving owners and a beautiful home. He is an old soul hence the scruffiness! He was well looked after and a beautiful soul."

"That's Persians for you, I have two and they would cuddle all day every day if they could xx gorgeous," beamed @lynds01uk. "I need to know where this is just to stay and meet Buddy. We have our own Persians and know how sweet they are," @dalestammers added.

Honestly, if we knew that every Airbnb came with a cat as cuddly and sweet as Buddy, we'd probably never book with anyone else! "We need an 'Airbnbs with cats' section" demanded @keara.b1. Now that's the kind of innovative thinking we like! We hope Buddy gets tons of cuddles from every one of his visitors and continues to win people's hearts.