We Never Thought We'd See 'Workout Onesies' Like These Trending—But Ariana Grande Looks Incredible In Hers!

Instagram.com/arianagrande

Workoutwear comes in many different forms these days. We have conservative, comfortable and casual leggings as modeled by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, and Sofia Vergara, among others; and we also have barely-there, ultra-racy, ab-baring pieces, as rocked by Olivia Culpo and Kendall Jenner to name just two.

But the newest addition to the celeb workoutwear family is the workout onesie – and now that we’ve seen the likes of Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber rocking theirs, we don’t think there’s any going back!

Girlfriend Collective ‘Earth Cami’ Unitard

Ariana, 29, treated her fans to a picture of herself in the Girlfriend Collective ‘Earth Cami’ unitard via a carousel on her Instagram grid on August 30th, which appeared to be taken during rehearsals for the new Wicked movie, in which she is playing the role of Glinda. It definitely takes workoutwear to a whole new level; but due to the popularity of the regular onesie – and how good Ariana looks in hers – we predict that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of them in the not-so-distant future!

The former The Voice coach also wore the same version in black last month, which she shared with fans via her Instagram Story on September 30th. Both versions retail for $88, but if you want something a little less conservative, just wait ’til you see Hailey Bieber’s take on the trend!

Hailey Bieber in the Frankies Bikinis Clara onesie

The clingy unitard worn by Ariana is racy enough, but the 25-year-old Rhode Skin founder showcased an even sexier way to wear the workout onesie when she was papped on her way to a Pilates class. Not only was her baby pink Frankies Bikinis version shorter, but it also featured a huge cut-out in the middle, which therefore showed off her long, bronzed pins *and* her toned tum perfectly! She accessorized with a bolder pink sweater which was tied around her waist, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

Alessandra Ambrosio in the Alo Yoga onesie

The 41-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel also made a case for the short version of the workout onesie when she was snapped in an Alo Yoga piece; more specifically, a limestone-colored Alosoft ‘Sun’s Out’ onesie, which she paired with a loose-fitting cardigan and Havaianas sandals. And it goes without saying, but she definitely pulled it off!