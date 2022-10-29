Read full article on original website
Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers will on Wednesday lay bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
Political theater vs. daily survival: Inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across US
More than 20,000 migrants bused to New York from US-Mexico border face daily challenges, from housing to food, and could be key issue in elections.
