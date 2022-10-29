ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...

