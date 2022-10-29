ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Pigeon, MI

wtvbam.com

Omar and Yearling from CHS advance to MHSAA Cross Country Finals

BANGOR, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Haroon Omar and Lainey Yearling both qualified for the MHSAA Cross Country State Finals on Saturday at the Division Two regional meet in Bangor. Omar was 12th in the boys meet with a time of 17:15.91. Yearling was 17th in the girls race with a time of 20:42.08.
COLDWATER, MI
fsfreepressonline.com

NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early

During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
LAWRENCE, MI
WNDU

Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers

Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

