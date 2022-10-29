Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Omar and Yearling from CHS advance to MHSAA Cross Country Finals
BANGOR, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Haroon Omar and Lainey Yearling both qualified for the MHSAA Cross Country State Finals on Saturday at the Division Two regional meet in Bangor. Omar was 12th in the boys meet with a time of 17:15.91. Yearling was 17th in the girls race with a time of 20:42.08.
fsfreepressonline.com
NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early
During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
WNDU
Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers
Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
Iconic Watering Hole in Union City, MI Hits the Market For $400k
It truly is the end of an era-- for real this time. After 47 years running the iconic watering hole, owner Tony Smith and his family have put their beloved bar The Bucket up for sale. After experiencing family illness and the Covid-19 pandemic, the time has finally come for the Smith family to close this chapter.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Jakobi is a floofy and soft dog looking for forever cuddles
He's a 3-year-old Alaskan husky mix. Jakobi came in as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, with the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says oddly enough, he was found near Elkhart. His previous owner never reclaimed him. Jakobi is a chill dog who loves snuggles and singing with you. Cuellar says he...
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
