Marvel’s ‘Vision Quest’: Writer Jac Schaeffer Developing ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series Starring Paul Bettany

“People don’t change, Allie. They just reveal themselves over time.” The final line of the season premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast” could be about the show itself, a program that maybe never had the gravity or potential that its first season implied it could. The first season felt like it was setting up an interesting study of conflicted morals, white privilege, and family tension. It was a tight 7-episode season with a pair of episodes directed by the great Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and taut screenwriting that filtered through a coiled performance from the underrated Justin Theroux. Everything that worked about the first season has an inferior counterpart in the second. It’s unnecessarily three episodes longer—a decision that’s not supported by plot but just drags out the action of the season—and it leans into clichés that it felt like the writers actively avoided in the first season.

1 DAY AGO