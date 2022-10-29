Marvel’s ‘Vision Quest’: Writer Jac Schaeffer Developing ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series Starring Paul Bettany

Read full article on original website
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series Taps Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As The Lead Hero
It’s impressive to see the sheer volume and quality of genre projects with which actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Trial of The Chicago 7”) has been involved in such a short period. Some of them include Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, Michael Bay’s heist thriller “Ambulance,” playing a new incarnation of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” a major villain in the two “Aquaman” movies from director James Wan, and earning an Emmy award for his performance on the HBO series “Watchmen.” Well, the rising star has nabbed another significant role in a comic book project.
‘The Penguin’ Series: Cristin Milioti To Play Sofia Falcone In ‘The Batman’ Spinoff
In the wake of the formation of DC Studios by Warner Bros. Discovery, Matt Reeves continues to forge on, expanding his own cinematic universe spun off from the hit feature film, “The Batman.” Multiple HBO Max shows and a second movie is on the horizon. One of those about to head into production early next year is “The Penguin,” starring Colin Farrell as his scene-stealing crook Oswald Copplepot, aka, Penguin.
‘A Quiet Place’: Lupita Nyong’o Set To Star In New ‘Day One’ Spinoff
We are merely days away from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and thus, the return of Lupita Nyong’o to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While people are excited to see what Nyong’o does in the new ‘Black Panther’ film, folks won’t have to wait very long at all to see the actress in a new franchise, as she is now set to star in the upcoming “A Quiet Place” spinoff.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Cast In Marvel’s Upcoming Disney+ Series
Not only was “WandaVision” the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, but it also was a massive hit, not just in viewership but also with awards consideration. So, it makes sense Marvel Studios would want to keep that mini-franchise going with the first spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” (The second spinoff is “Vision Quest,” which seems to be in the works, also.) While not much is really known about ‘Coven of Chaos,’ the cast is starting to come together and a popular Netflix star is the latest to join the MCU.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Plays Dual Roles In Joanna Hogg’s Ghostly New Drama
Joanna Hogg’s and Tilda Swinton’s creative partnership goes back nearly fifty years. The two became friends when they were only ten years old, and this school friendship eventually led to Hogg casting Swinton as the lead in her (1986) NFTS graduation film, “Caprice,” about a woman stuck in a fashion magazine. More recently, Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, took on lead roles in Hogg’s critically acclaimed film “The Souvenir” in 2019 and its sequel “The Souvenir: Part II” in 2021. And the Swinton-Hogg dynamo is still whirring away, with the duo set to showcase their latest collaboration—a mother-daughter ghost story entitled “The Eternal Daughter.”
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Review: Season 2 Of Apple TV’s Engaging Family Drama Gets Lost In The Jungle
“People don’t change, Allie. They just reveal themselves over time.” The final line of the season premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast” could be about the show itself, a program that maybe never had the gravity or potential that its first season implied it could. The first season felt like it was setting up an interesting study of conflicted morals, white privilege, and family tension. It was a tight 7-episode season with a pair of episodes directed by the great Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and taut screenwriting that filtered through a coiled performance from the underrated Justin Theroux. Everything that worked about the first season has an inferior counterpart in the second. It’s unnecessarily three episodes longer—a decision that’s not supported by plot but just drags out the action of the season—and it leans into clichés that it felt like the writers actively avoided in the first season.
‘The Swimmers’ Trailer: Syrian Refugees Dream Of Olympic Gold In Sally El Hosaini’s Netflix Drama
You often hear that reality is often more amazing than any fiction. That’s exactly the case with the story that inspired the upcoming film, “The Swimmers.”. As seen in the trailer for “The Swimmers,” the film follows the incredible true story of two sisters who escaped Syria as refugees with dreams of one day competing in the Olympic Games as swimmers. The drama stars Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek, James Krishna Floyd, Nahel Tzegai, Kinda Alloush, and Ali Suliman. “The Swimmers” is directed by Sally El Hosaini, who co-wrote the script alongside Jack Thorne.
‘Three Pines’ Trailer: Alfred Molina Investigates Some Murders In Prime Video’s New Mystery Series
Murder mysteries are all the rage right now, thanks to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. Combine that with the world’s love of true-crime in recent years, and you have a public craving for any and all murders on screen. Knowing that, Prime Video is ready to release a new limited series that combines the world’s love of mysterious homicide and a charismatic detective figuring things out with the new series, “Three Pines.”
‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 2 Teaser: Jeremy Renner Returns In Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Drama Series
Honestly, if it wasn’t for Taylor Sheridan, you have to wonder what would happen to Paramount+. Not only is Sheridan responsible for “Yellowstone,” which has its previous seasons on the streaming platform, but he makes a number of Paramount+ exclusive shows that are driving all sorts of business to the service, including the series “Mayor of Kingstown.”
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Rumors & Says He Doesn’t “Ever Want To Get Locked Into Something”
Daniel Radcliffe has done the franchise thing before. Hell, you could argue that there are only a few actors who have been linked to a franchise film series in a more intrinsic way than Radcliffe during his run as the title character of the ‘Harry Potter’ films. Now, an older and wiser performer, the actor is a bit more hesitant to jump into the franchise filmmaking world again, even if it is as Wolverine in a future “X-Men” film.
Brace Yourselves, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Said To Run Over 3 Hours
Many genre film fans are foaming from the mouth with anticipation for James Cameron’s upcoming second installment of his sci-fi romantic adventure film “Avatar” with “Avatar: The Way of Water”’ finally heading to theaters after what feels like a decade of waiting. Well, we...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Returns And Triple Dog Dares You This Holiday Season
Ready to revisit a Christmas classic? Frozen flagpoles and leg lamps beware; Ralphie is coming back to where it all began in “A Christmas Story Christmas.” The sequel from Legendary and Warner Bros. sees the character return to his childhood home just in time for the holiday season. Now a father himself, he’s intent on making Christmas special for his children. The film also addresses the loss of his father, Mr. Parker, a.k.a The Old Man; it is, in part, a tribute to the late Darren McGavin — who died in 2006.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman To “Make People Feel Like Superman Themselves”
As if the end-credits of “Black Adam” didn’t make it obvious enough, Henry Cavill recently confirmed that he is set to return to the DCU in a big way as Superman. However, nothing is really clear about what that return might look like. Presumably, we’re getting a new solo film. There’s probably hope for a team-up, “Justice League”-esque film in the future, as well. While nothing along those lines has been officially announced, Cavill is content with sharing his hopes for what the feeling of a new “Superman” project might be.
‘Crystal Lake’: A24, Bryan Fuller & Peacock Team For ‘Friday The 13th’ Prequel Series
It’s Halloween, and there is some exciting news on the horror front as Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal”) and A24 have announced they are teaming up for “Crystal Lake,” a prequel series that takes place in the world of “Friday The 13th” for Peacock’s streaming service. The beloved slasher film series would eventually see Jason Voorhees as the main threat against anyone with a pulse, as the zombified killing machine stalked the rural area where he died until he eventually explored Manhattan and space in subsequent sequels.
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Says She Channeled An Octopus & A Honey Badger For Her Performance
While it’s hard to gauge the effectiveness of a performance based just on a trailer, it’s clear that Margot Robbie is gaining some buzz for her role in the upcoming Damien Chazelle film, “Babylon.” An awards season push is a no-brainer, as Robbie is already twice nominated for Oscars. And according to the actress, her performance in “Babylon” is the hardest she’s worked in her career.
‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ Trailer: Frank Grillo Is The Man Trying To Gunning For Racing Immortality
Are rivalries the greatest motivation for success? Few come close to that of automotive legends Ferruccio Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari. The new film “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” explores one man’s quest to achieve racing immortality. It traces Lamborghini’s rise from building tractors to manufacturing a car worthy of running in the Geneva Grand Prix. While becoming a force in Italian automotive history, the film explores the tumult and triumph in his personal life.
Emilia Clarke To Play Oscar Wilde’s Wife In Sophie Hyde’s ‘An Ideal Wife’
Actress Emilia Clarke after leading HBO’s massively popular “Game of Thrones” series, has been dabbling in other big genre projects such as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and will be seen next year in Marvel’s big Skrull event streaming series “Secret Invasion.” However, it looks like Clarke is seeking more dramatic work with one of her next projects, which happens to be a biopic surrounding the life of an iconic literary figure.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe & Director Eric Appel On Making a Parody of Music Biopics, Working with Al & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his accordion and talks about The Roku Channel’s latest release, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” with the director Eric Appel (“Son of Zorn,” “Funny or Die Presents…”) and star Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter” films, “Swiss Army Man,” “Miracle Workers”). The parody film follows Weird Al’s life from weird, polka-obsessed child to world-renowned rockstar to depraved, alcoholic, Madonna-loving Sex God.
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
