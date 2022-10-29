Read full article on original website
WashingtonExaminer
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
CNET
Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration will begin disbursing payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, starting tomorrow. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get a benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
Ohio Lawmakers Seek Strict Rules for “Clean Energy” Lending
A statewide clean-energy lending program in Ohio stalled last year before making any loans. Lawmakers want to add consumer protections in case the program resurfaces.
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mail-in Pennsylvania ballots with incorrect dates will be saved but not counted - court
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday ordered officials to disallow mail-in ballots with the wrong date marked on the envelope, potentially throwing out numerous votes in close races that could determine control of the U.S. Congress in elections next week.
