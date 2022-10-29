PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama travels to Atlanta for midterm election rally

Read full article on original website
Related
She Was Supposed to Be Unelectable. Now She’s the Favorite.
PHOENIX—Not long ago, many in Arizona wondered how Kari Lake—the far-right, Trump-loving, media-bashing former local TV news anchor—could possibly win a campaign for governor in a swing state.Now many are wondering how Lake could possibly lose.During a heated primary race, Lake’s GOP rivals tagged her as toxic and unelectable. Many Democrats hoped she’d be the GOP nominee, believing she was a sure bet to collapse under the bright lights of a general election campaign.In the last three months, however, something else has happened.Lake quickly consolidated Republican support, and her boisterous, Trump-style rallies have served as a show of the GOP...
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers will on Wednesday lay bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
Liz Cheney praises Nancy Pelosi as a 'tremendous leader,' warns against electing a GOP majority
During an interview on Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and spoke against the idea of certain Republicans winning in the midterms.
Georgia state senator relied on farm contractors involved in major human trafficking case
State Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, told USA TODAY he was unaware of any connections between workers for his family farm and Operation Blooming Onion.
Affirmative action: The next legal battle over race and education has already begun
The Supreme Court appears poised to end affirmative action. If that happens, experts say the fight over race in education will not end there.
Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.
If Republicans gain control of House and Senate in midterms, there's little evidence they will cut Medicare or Social Security, like Democrats claim.
Comments / 0