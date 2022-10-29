ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, seven injured, including three teens, in Baltimore shootings this weekend; man fatally stabbed Saturday

By Ngan Ho, Mike Klingaman, Giacomo Bologna, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
Two men were killed and seven people were injured in separate shootings Saturday and Sunday, Baltimore Police said. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Two men were killed and seven people were injured in separate shootings Saturday and Sunday, Baltimore Police said.

A man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Baltimore’s Franklin Square neighborhood, police said.

Western District officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to the unit block of North Gilmor Street for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release.

Officers found a 33-year-old man inside a vehicle, lying face-down with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Also on Saturday, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Baltimore City Police officers responded to the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road in the Liberty Square neighborhood in West Baltimore for a report of a cutting.

Upon arrival, they observed a 62-year-old man inside a dwelling with apparent stab wounds.

Medics responded to the scene and performed CPR. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later. Police announced Monday morning that they arrested a woman, 61, who they believed stabbed the man following an argument. Police did not identify the victim.

Officers were called around 9:05 p.m. Sunday to Bentalou Street at Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police believe he was shot in the 500 block of Wilkens Avenue.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the fatal shootings to call 410-396-2100.

Seven other people, including three teenagers, were injured in shootings Saturday and Sunday.

A 26-year-old is in the hospital in grave condition Monday after police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:27 a.m. Sunday at the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard Avenue in Washington Village/Pigtown in South Baltimore. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100. Police arrested a 43-year-old woman of Baltimore on Sunday and charged her with assault and second-degree attempted murder.

On Sunday at about 3 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a news release. There was a ShotSpotter report of gunfire in the 2300 block of East Madison Street in Milton-Montford, police said, and when officers arrived, they found the wounded teen and performed medical care.

Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433.

About three hours later, police said, officers went to the 4000 block of Old York Road in Pen Lucy in North Baltimore for a reported shooting and found a 16-year-old boy shot in the head. Medical personnel responded, taking the boy to a hospital, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455.

Shortly after, about 6:18 p.m., police said, officers responded to the 3900 block of Kenyon Avenue in Belair-Edison in Northeast Baltimore for a reported shooting and saw a 14-year-old boy. The boy had apparently been shot in the leg, police said, and the wound did not appear to be life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444.

A 21-year-old man walked into a hospital for treatment after he was shot in the leg early Saturday morning. Northwest District officers responded to the hospital about 3:30 a.m..

The shooting was reported in the 5600 block of Reisterstown Road in Reisterstown Station, according to police. The man’s injury is non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2466. Submit anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Central District officers were called to the 1800 block of Brunt Street in Upton for a shooting inside a dwelling. When they arrived, police found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound but alert with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Central District at 410-396-2411.

At around 10:08 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the rear alley of the 3600 block of Park Heights Avenue in the Park Circle neighborhood for a report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital.

Northwest District Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Baltimore Sun reporter Bill Wachsberger contributed to this article.

The Baltimore Sun

