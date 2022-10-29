Henry Cavill & Eiza González Tapped For Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

In certain years, we see actors constantly. But perhaps because of the pandemic, some actors took a bit of a pause and hung out with family instead. This seems to be the case with six-time Oscar-nominated Amy Adams, who we haven’t really seen on screen since 2021, roles she all shot in 2020 at least (“Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Woman In The Window,” which was actually shot close to 2019). Well, with her break firmly over, it seems, and new roles in the way, including A24’s “Nightbitch,” Amy Adams—who generally takes challenging parts—finally returns to the screen with something a little lighter: the belated sequel to Disney’s “Enchanted,” titled “Disenchanted.”

