Henry Cavill & Eiza González Tapped For Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

‘Alien: Resurrection’ Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Punches Back At Joss Whedon For Making Films Aimed At “Morons”
The “Alien” franchise has had a headache-inducing history. Though dozens of scripts were developed over the years, many were completely tossed out, and several films featured last-minute scenes being rewritten on the set during filming. While the first two installments from directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron were massively praised commercial and critical successes, the second half of the Ellen Ripley odyssey gets dicey pretty fast.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman To “Make People Feel Like Superman Themselves”
As if the end-credits of “Black Adam” didn’t make it obvious enough, Henry Cavill recently confirmed that he is set to return to the DCU in a big way as Superman. However, nothing is really clear about what that return might look like. Presumably, we’re getting a new solo film. There’s probably hope for a team-up, “Justice League”-esque film in the future, as well. While nothing along those lines has been officially announced, Cavill is content with sharing his hopes for what the feeling of a new “Superman” project might be.
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series Taps Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As The Lead Hero
It’s impressive to see the sheer volume and quality of genre projects with which actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Trial of The Chicago 7”) has been involved in such a short period. Some of them include Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, Michael Bay’s heist thriller “Ambulance,” playing a new incarnation of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” a major villain in the two “Aquaman” movies from director James Wan, and earning an Emmy award for his performance on the HBO series “Watchmen.” Well, the rising star has nabbed another significant role in a comic book project.
Sigourney Weaver Says Hollywood’s “Incredible Sexism” Is The Reason She Didn’t Pursue A Directing Career
Veteran actress Sigourney Weaver has made a name for herself playing strong and determined characters going back to the original “Alien” film from 1979, where she essentially played a modified version of the “final girl” in Ridley Scott’s artsy sci-fi take on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” However, her ambitions to get behind the camera as a director seemingly were dashed by “incredible sexism” in Hollywood that she experienced first-hand as an actress trying to lead rather large studio films over multiple decades.
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Plays Dual Roles In Joanna Hogg’s Ghostly New Drama
Joanna Hogg’s and Tilda Swinton’s creative partnership goes back nearly fifty years. The two became friends when they were only ten years old, and this school friendship eventually led to Hogg casting Swinton as the lead in her (1986) NFTS graduation film, “Caprice,” about a woman stuck in a fashion magazine. More recently, Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, took on lead roles in Hogg’s critically acclaimed film “The Souvenir” in 2019 and its sequel “The Souvenir: Part II” in 2021. And the Swinton-Hogg dynamo is still whirring away, with the duo set to showcase their latest collaboration—a mother-daughter ghost story entitled “The Eternal Daughter.”
Brace Yourselves, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Said To Run Over 3 Hours
Many genre film fans are foaming from the mouth with anticipation for James Cameron’s upcoming second installment of his sci-fi romantic adventure film “Avatar” with “Avatar: The Way of Water”’ finally heading to theaters after what feels like a decade of waiting. Well, we...
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Returns To A Fairy Tale Classic With A Wicked Twist￼
In certain years, we see actors constantly. But perhaps because of the pandemic, some actors took a bit of a pause and hung out with family instead. This seems to be the case with six-time Oscar-nominated Amy Adams, who we haven’t really seen on screen since 2021, roles she all shot in 2020 at least (“Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Woman In The Window,” which was actually shot close to 2019). Well, with her break firmly over, it seems, and new roles in the way, including A24’s “Nightbitch,” Amy Adams—who generally takes challenging parts—finally returns to the screen with something a little lighter: the belated sequel to Disney’s “Enchanted,” titled “Disenchanted.”
‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ Trailer: Frank Grillo Is The Man Trying To Gunning For Racing Immortality
Are rivalries the greatest motivation for success? Few come close to that of automotive legends Ferruccio Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari. The new film “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” explores one man’s quest to achieve racing immortality. It traces Lamborghini’s rise from building tractors to manufacturing a car worthy of running in the Geneva Grand Prix. While becoming a force in Italian automotive history, the film explores the tumult and triumph in his personal life.
‘The Penguin’ Series: Cristin Milioti To Play Sofia Falcone In ‘The Batman’ Spinoff
In the wake of the formation of DC Studios by Warner Bros. Discovery, Matt Reeves continues to forge on, expanding his own cinematic universe spun off from the hit feature film, “The Batman.” Multiple HBO Max shows and a second movie is on the horizon. One of those about to head into production early next year is “The Penguin,” starring Colin Farrell as his scene-stealing crook Oswald Copplepot, aka, Penguin.
‘A Quiet Place’: Lupita Nyong’o Set To Star In New ‘Day One’ Spinoff
We are merely days away from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and thus, the return of Lupita Nyong’o to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While people are excited to see what Nyong’o does in the new ‘Black Panther’ film, folks won’t have to wait very long at all to see the actress in a new franchise, as she is now set to star in the upcoming “A Quiet Place” spinoff.
‘Three Pines’ Trailer: Alfred Molina Investigates Some Murders In Prime Video’s New Mystery Series
Murder mysteries are all the rage right now, thanks to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. Combine that with the world’s love of true-crime in recent years, and you have a public craving for any and all murders on screen. Knowing that, Prime Video is ready to release a new limited series that combines the world’s love of mysterious homicide and a charismatic detective figuring things out with the new series, “Three Pines.”
‘The Swimmers’ Trailer: Syrian Refugees Dream Of Olympic Gold In Sally El Hosaini’s Netflix Drama
You often hear that reality is often more amazing than any fiction. That’s exactly the case with the story that inspired the upcoming film, “The Swimmers.”. As seen in the trailer for “The Swimmers,” the film follows the incredible true story of two sisters who escaped Syria as refugees with dreams of one day competing in the Olympic Games as swimmers. The drama stars Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek, James Krishna Floyd, Nahel Tzegai, Kinda Alloush, and Ali Suliman. “The Swimmers” is directed by Sally El Hosaini, who co-wrote the script alongside Jack Thorne.
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Rumors & Says He Doesn’t “Ever Want To Get Locked Into Something”
Daniel Radcliffe has done the franchise thing before. Hell, you could argue that there are only a few actors who have been linked to a franchise film series in a more intrinsic way than Radcliffe during his run as the title character of the ‘Harry Potter’ films. Now, an older and wiser performer, the actor is a bit more hesitant to jump into the franchise filmmaking world again, even if it is as Wolverine in a future “X-Men” film.
‘Amadeus’: Sky Developing Mozart Drama Series From ‘Giri/Haji’ Writer Joe Barton & ‘Patrick Melrose’ Producer Two Cities
EXCLUSIVE: Sky is developing a drama series on beloved composer Mozart’s time in Vienna from Giri/Haji writer Joe Barton and produced by Patrick Melrose indie Two Cities Television. Named after Mozart’s middle name, Deadline understands five-parter Amadeus has not yet been greenlit but is in advanced stages of development, with Two Cities’ Michael Jackson and Stephen Wright exec producing along with Barton. The series is set in the late 1700s and follows Mozart’s time composing in Vienna. Casting is currently taking place, with several understood to be in the frame to play the lead role of Mozart. The show will likely...
Music Supervisor Randall Poster Says Jack White Is In Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’￼
If you aren’t listening to Brian Koppelman’s excellent podcast, The Moment, let this be the reminder that you need to do that. A screenwriter, director, and current writer/showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer of Showtime’s “Billions” and the anthology show “Super Pumped,” which focuses on ‘The Battle For Uber’ in season one with his partner David Levien. A former music exec & A&R guy before he shifted focus to films, Koppelman interviews an array of guests and, many not just from the world of movies or music.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Returns And Triple Dog Dares You This Holiday Season
Ready to revisit a Christmas classic? Frozen flagpoles and leg lamps beware; Ralphie is coming back to where it all began in “A Christmas Story Christmas.” The sequel from Legendary and Warner Bros. sees the character return to his childhood home just in time for the holiday season. Now a father himself, he’s intent on making Christmas special for his children. The film also addresses the loss of his father, Mr. Parker, a.k.a The Old Man; it is, in part, a tribute to the late Darren McGavin — who died in 2006.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe & Director Eric Appel On Making a Parody of Music Biopics, Working with Al & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his accordion and talks about The Roku Channel’s latest release, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” with the director Eric Appel (“Son of Zorn,” “Funny or Die Presents…”) and star Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter” films, “Swiss Army Man,” “Miracle Workers”). The parody film follows Weird Al’s life from weird, polka-obsessed child to world-renowned rockstar to depraved, alcoholic, Madonna-loving Sex God.
‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 2 Teaser: Jeremy Renner Returns In Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Drama Series
Honestly, if it wasn’t for Taylor Sheridan, you have to wonder what would happen to Paramount+. Not only is Sheridan responsible for “Yellowstone,” which has its previous seasons on the streaming platform, but he makes a number of Paramount+ exclusive shows that are driving all sorts of business to the service, including the series “Mayor of Kingstown.”
Forget ‘Don’t Worry Darling’—‘The Wonder’ Is the Florence Pugh Performance You Need to See
Sebastián Lelio’s films about female sorrow and resilience also double as commentaries on cinema itself, and that’s made overt—if no less complex and entrancing—by The Wonder (Nov. 2 in theaters; Nov. 16 on Netflix), the Chilean director’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. Co-written with Donoghue and Alice Birch, and led by an intensely coiled performance from Florence Pugh, Lelio’s 19th century drama is a multifaceted portrait of storytelling: the way it enlightens and deludes, tells us what we long to hear and forwards the myths we want to perpetuate, and blinds us to the truth...
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
