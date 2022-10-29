ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago non-profit prepares free meals for patients fighting cancer

Free restaurant-prepared meals are being given to people who've been diagnosed with and are undergoing cancer treatment at Chicago hospitals, thanks to one local non-profit. Courtney White, president and founder of Culinary Care, talks about these very special deliveries.
CBS Chicago

Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual trunk-or treat event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue. 
WGN News

Aurora man sentenced to 5 years after beating of pregnant girlfriend

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in prison following the beating of his pregnant girlfriend. On Sept. 9, he was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery against a pregnant victim and four counts of domestic battery. At the time of the incident, which was on March 22, […]
thechicagogenius.com

Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup

CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
CBS Chicago

Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
WGN News

15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
CBS Chicago

4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in Gage Park overnight

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was walking on a Gage Park sidewalk with another man in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone opened fire. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital...
WIFR

Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
