As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago non-profit prepares free meals for patients fighting cancer
Free restaurant-prepared meals are being given to people who've been diagnosed with and are undergoing cancer treatment at Chicago hospitals, thanks to one local non-profit. Courtney White, president and founder of Culinary Care, talks about these very special deliveries.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
fox32chicago.com
Missing a bicycle in this Chicago suburb? You have two weeks to claim it
LISLE, Ill. - If your bicycle went missing in or around Lisle, you have two weeks to claim it. Lisle police said they have had more than 50 unclaimed bikes for more than six months, and any police reports linked to them have been closed. If the owners don't come...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect allegedly 'ran out of candy,' passed out gummy bears laced with drugs in suburban Chicago
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS - Police in one Chicago suburb are warning families about candy in their kids' trick-or-treat bags possibly laced with drugs. So far, they’ve recovered 8 suspicious bags. Police say that if children went trick-or-treating in South Chicago Heights, specifically in the 200 block of Cherry Lane,...
Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option
CHICAGO - In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution. "Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community...
Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual trunk-or treat event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Staple of Chicago's music scene to close after former employee accuses business of toxic work environment
CHICAGO - A staple of Chicago's music scene will close its doors for the rest of the year starting next week. This abrupt closure comes after a former employee took to social media to accuse ‘The Hideout’ of a toxic work environment. Mykele Deville, who is also a...
WGN News
Aurora man sentenced to 5 years after beating of pregnant girlfriend
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in prison following the beating of his pregnant girlfriend. On Sept. 9, he was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery against a pregnant victim and four counts of domestic battery. At the time of the incident, which was on March 22, […]
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy shot while walking to bus stop on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking to a bus stop in West Pullman Monday night. At about 6 p.m., the teen was walking to the bus stop in the 11700 block of South Loomis when he was shot. The boy was shot in the lower abdomen, and...
4 people overdose at River North nightclub, all hospitalized
Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub. Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at The Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 32 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Five juveniles are among at least 32 people shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
WGN News
15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in Gage Park overnight
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was walking on a Gage Park sidewalk with another man in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone opened fire. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital...
Chicago Halloween events: Parade kicks off downtown, 'trunk-or-treat' shows out for South Side kids
State Street on Saturday night was awash in culture and pageantry.
WGN News
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
WIFR
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
