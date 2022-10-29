Read full article on original website
Voice of America
EU Mulls Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists – German Official
Germany and the European Union are considering adding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the list of terrorist organizations, German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock said on Sunday. Last week, Germany announced that it would impose tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran outside of the EU sanctions package. In an...
Voice of America
Iran Rejects Potential Sanctions Against Revolutionary Guards
Iran’s Foreign Ministry says statements from German officials about imposing potential sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps are irresponsible and not constructive. Speaking to reporters at a Monday briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said such sanctions would be illegal. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday...
Voice of America
Clashes Reported as Protesters Gather at Iranian Universities
Iranian students demonstrated at dozens of universities Sunday as protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued. There were some reports of clashes between demonstrators and security services. At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, plainclothes forces armed with rifles and sticks attacked a large gathering of...
Voice of America
Iran Releases 8 Journalists Detained Amid Protests
Tehran, Iran — Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had released eight journalists detained amid protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. Amini died in police custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.
Voice of America
Global Demonstrations as Supporters Call For 'Freedoms in Iran'
Six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests in Iran, demonstrators turned out over the weekend in cities around the world calling for freedoms in Iran. Svitlana Prystynska reports from the demonstration in Los Angeles. Videographer: Krystyna Zahrebelna.
Voice of America
US 'Concerned' About Threat of Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia
U.S. officials expressed concern Tuesday about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia. "We are in constant contact through military, diplomatic, intelligence channels with the Saudis, and we won’t hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Voice of America
Russia Recruiting US-Trained Afghan Commandos, Former Generals Say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of...
Voice of America
US Targets Smugglers Supplying Islamic State in Somalia
Washington — The United States is trying to curb the flow of weapons to the Islamic State terror group’s affiliate in Somalia, taking aim at a smuggling operation that is also helping to arm its al-Qaida-linked rival, al-Shabab, with weapons from Iran. The U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday announced...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Terror Warnings by US, Other Foreign Missions
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Monday dismissed recent terror warnings by foreign missions for the capital, Abuja, as "false" and "irresponsible." Heads of Nigerian security agencies made the comments to journalists after an emergency security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. But security experts are urging Nigerians to take the warnings seriously.
Voice of America
Western Leaders Denounce Moscow’s Boycott of UN Grain Deal
The European Union called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of the U.N.-led grain initiative and to allow the grain shipments to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday: "Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
Voice of America
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Voice of America
Russian Attacks Leave Ukrainian Cities Without Electricity, Water
Russia intensified its attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, targeting critical infrastructure and knocking out power and water supplies in Kyiv and other regions. The attacks came a day after Russia alleged that Ukraine attacked its Black Sea fleet. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Monday that the attacks on Ukraine...
Voice of America
Nigerian President Meets Security Chiefs Amid Terror Alerts by Foreign Missions
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is holding emergency meetings Monday with security chiefs after several foreign missions issued terror warnings last week for the capital, Abuja. Buhar’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday. He said top security officials including the defense minister, armed...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 31
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6:14 a.m.: Japanese tiremaker Bridgestone said Monday it was seeking a local buyer for its business in Russia due to "general uncertainty and the ongoing supply issues" in that country, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
Death Toll Rises to 121 in Somalia Al-Shabab Attacks
The death toll from two al-Shabab bombings in Mogadishu has risen to 121, Somalia’s Health Minister Dr. Ali Haji Adam, said Tuesday. In an interview with VOA’s Somali Service, Adam said 10 people have been recorded as missing from the Saturday bombings. He said the National Response Committee appointed by the government also recorded 333 injuries.
Voice of America
Somali Government Promises $1 Million to Support Victims of Saturday's Bombings
MOGADISHU — Somalia's government has promised support for victims of the twin bombings in the capital Saturday that killed at least 100 people and injured close to 300 others. Saturday's attack by al-Shabab comes as security forces have been waging a large-scale offensive against the militants. Following an emergency...
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers will on Wednesday lay bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
Voice of America
Fleeing Jihadist Violence, Niger Pupils Return to School
Ouallam, Niger — With blue schoolbags bouncing off their backs, hundreds of schoolchildren hurtle down small sand dunes eager to attend class again. But these boys and girls are survivors of suffering and trauma that few children of their age could conceive. Their new school is in the town...
Voice of America
Somalia Humanitarian Reporter Killed in Mogadishu bombing
WASHINGTON — Journalist Mohamed Isse Hassan Koonaa was working in Mogadishu, writing a script for a video report on a speech by President Hassan Mohamud, when an explosion occurred at about 2:10 p.m. local time Saturday. The building housing Koonaa's media organization shook and glass windows crashed to the...
Voice of America
Netanyahu Poised for Comeback in Israeli Election, Exit Polls Show
Jerusalem — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared well-placed to return to power after exit polls following Tuesday's election showed his right-wing bloc heading for a narrow majority lifted by a strong showing from his far-right allies. Israel's longest-serving premier, on trial over corruption charges that he denies,...
