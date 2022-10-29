Read full article on original website
‘Not right, not fair’: players scold Fifa over lack of women’s futsal World Cup
Female futsal players worldwide have united to condemn Fifa’s “discriminatory treatment” in refusing to make good on a promise to launch a futsal Women’s World Cup. In a campaign video launched by the International Women’s Futsal Players Association (AJFSF), the players condemn Fifa’s “public neglect towards women futsal players” and demand a “real commitment once and for all” to equality in the small-sided game. “We are together for the first time in history to publicly denounce the discriminatory treatment,” they say.
BBC
Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit at Sydney zoo
Five lions have sparked a brief emergency at an Australian zoo after escaping from their enclosure. The animals - one adult and four cubs - were spotted outside their exhibit at Sydney's Taronga Zoo about 6:30 local time on Wednesday (22:30 GMT Tuesday). The zoo was put in lockdown and...
BBC
Swansea University: Fingers could hold Covid answers
Finger length differences between left and right hands could hold answers to how ill people will get from Covid. Men and older people have been prone to severe Covid so experts believe later-life testosterone decline could be linked. Testosterone information is thought to be held in finger length ratios. Swansea...
