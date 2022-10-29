Read full article on original website
Salina Post
Salina man arrested on requested drug charges after Monday incident
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford at 9:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
ksal.com
$3,000 in Steel Stolen
October 31st officers were notified of multiple types of steel stolen from a Salina property. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL that officers were called to the 500 block of 7th St. to take a report from a 77 year-old Salina resident. The resident informed officers that he was missing multiple steel items from his property, in the form of trailer ramps, plates, and rectangular tubing. The estimated value in total is $3,000.
Salina Post
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Salina Post
Salina man wanted on warrant also arrested on requested drug, gun charges
A Salina man who had an active warrant was arrested Sunday night on multiple drug and firearm charges as well. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer saw David Boeschling, 24, of Salina, standing in the parking lot of the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Boulevard, at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, and knew that he had an active failure to appear warrant from Salina Municipal Court.
Salina Post
Police arrest Salina man after finding him in stolen SUV
A local man was arrested Monday in north Salina in a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the western part of the city. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that an officer was sent to the 900 block of Birch Drive at 5:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a stolen 2003 Buick Rendezvous. The SUV was valued at $3,000.
Salina Post
Multiple steel items stolen from north Salina property
Police are investigating the theft of miscellaneous steel items from a north Salina property. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that a 77-year-old Salinan reported Monday that someone had stolen approximately $3,000 worth of steel items from a property in the 500 block of N. Seventh Street. Items...
RCPD: 2 jailed for alleged Halloween home-invasion
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged home-invasion break-in in Manhattan. Just after 9:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in the 2000 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Salina Post
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
Salina Post
Pickup rear-ends car, flees central Salina wreck Friday
Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup after a hit-and-run wreck late Friday afternoon in central Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2012 Kia Forte was eastbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the intersection with S. Santa Fe Avenue when it was struck from behind by a black Dodge pickup. The pickup, believed to have been driven by a Hispanic man, then fled the scene.
Salina Post
Two hospitalized in Salina after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Trevin A. Chandler, 22, Pearland, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile north of Assaria Road. The SUV drifted off to...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after shots fired at home with child, woman, man inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home with a child, woman and man inside. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officials were called to the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of gunshots in the area.
Salina Post
Variety of safe trick or treating options in Salina over the weekend
Safe trick or treating was abundant this past weekend as a number of locations throughout Salina offered options for youngsters. Hundreds of trick or treaters turned out at the various locations in colorful, cute, and sometimes scary costumes. In many cases, the lines were long as youngsters awaited their turns at the goodies.
WIBW
I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.
CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.
Salina Post
Saline County Health Department offers back-to-school vaccine tips
The Saline County Health Department is experiencing extremely high call volume for back-to-school vaccinations. If you are seeking an appointment from the Health Department, please note:. ●We understand this may be stressful, but we expect our staff to be treated with respect. Please be polite. We are working hard...
Hutch Post
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Salina Post
New senior living facility under construction in south Salina
A multi-million dollar senior living facility is under construction in south Salina. With construction underway, a ceremonial groundbreaking was conducted last week for Cedarhurst of Salina at 2601 S. Ohio Street. "We are excited to bring a brand new, state of the art senior living community to Salina," said Nick...
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
Salina Post
City of Salina announces crack sealing projects
Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
