golobos.com
6 Lobos earn MW all-conference honors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for standout performances during the 2022 fall season, six players from the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team were named to the Mountain West All-Conference team announced by the conference office on Sunday. Jadyn Edwards, Leilani Baker, and Karlee Maes were each...
State football playoff brackets
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico Football State Tournament brackets for all classifications are listed below. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage of the tournament. 6A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A 5A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A 4A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A 3A 2022 […]
ladailypost.com
Cone Zone: Week Of Oct. 31, 2022
Note: This is the final Cone Zone publication for the season. Cone Zone will start up again in the spring of 2023. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call 662.8150, or visit “Projects/Public Works”....
sandovalsignpost.com
Bernalillo Dedicates Ballpark to Coronado Little League Founder
It took a while to finesse the language on the arch that will bear Jerry Archibeque’s name although no one doubted his significance to baseball, young people and the Bernalillo community. During the Oct. 24 Bernalillo Town Council meeting family members described how Archibeque took followed the lead of...
rrobserver.com
Cynthia Rodriguez wins Golden Apple
Cynthia Rodriguez in her Rio Rancho Middle School classroom. Her students may be surprised to learn, “I was the girl who couldn’t read.” (Gary Herron/Observer) As in two of them: Rio Rancho Middle School teachers Ray and Cynthia Rodriguez may be in for a lot of kidding, now that each of them has won a prestigious Golden Apple.
corralescomment.com
Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed
Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
rrobserver.com
Two fatalities in separate crashes overnight in ABQ
Albuquerque police reported two people were killed in separate crashes across Albuquerque in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The first crash occurred around 2 a.m. in Northwest Albuquerque near St. Pius High School at Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive. Officers discovered...
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
losalamosreporter.com
Jazz Project To Host ‘Black Box Jazz Club’ Thursday & Friday, Nov. 3 & 4 At LAHS
The event transforms the LAHS Black Box Theater into a Jazz Club and features eight student jazz ensembles from Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Both nights will feature sets from the “LAHS Jazz Band Two” & the incredible “Quemazón Combo”. Thursday’s show will also feature the “Potrillo”, “Capulin”, & “Guaje” Combos, and on Friday night, the “Atalaya”, “Pajarito”, & “Rendija” Combos will perform.
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after being hit, dragged by car
Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?
We have all heard the story as children to never be alone at night by a river or the weeping lady will come get you, the La Llorona. The legend of La Llorona is Spanish for the weeping woman, has been part of Hispanic culture in the Southwest since the days of the Conquistadors. The tall thin spirit is said to be blessed with natural beauty, with long flowing black hair, wailing into the night and searching for children to drag screaming to a watery grave. Not long after her death her restless spirit began to appear walking the banks the river when darkness fell. Weeping and wailing became a curse at night and people became afraid to go out after dark. She was said to be drifting along the shoreline or floating on the water current with her long white gown. Crying out weeping for her children. And so, they didn’t speak of her as Maria, but as La Llorona.
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
2022 Boo at the Zoo filled with haunted habitats, spooky activities
The event Saturday was sold out with more than 10,000 guests expected.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
