ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’

By Alexa Skonieski, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfcfV_0irJ6lbb00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. ( KRQE ) – In the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, the Byers family moved to a new home in California in Season 4. In real life, the Asher family owns the home, which is actually in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “The house is really fun. We left it as much like the film as possible,” Ryan and Karen Asher said.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

They were looking for a new home when they stumbled upon the house, not knowing its background. After doing some research, they realized the house could be a potential business opportunity. They could turn the home into an Airbnb, hoping it would attract fans of the show.

“When we were looking at it initially, it was a win-win. If nobody was interested at all, we’d get to move into the house that we liked. If everybody loved it, then we’d get to share the house and all the fun that goes along with that,” Ryan said, “Now, we’re huge Stranger Things fans, and we know all about it.” The home was listed on Airbnb in March of this year and has been a huge success ever since.

Dry shampoo recalled

“We’ve been rented out almost every weekend since then,” Karen said. A family all the way from the Czech Republic made their way to Albuquerque to spend a weekend in the familiar house. “Florida, California, all over the place, just about, you name it. People have come here already to see it,” Ryan said.

The Asher family replicated the home on the inside just like in the show. They have added modern touches but kept the flavors of the 80s alive. They say it’s more than just a stay, it’s an experience.

“We have a blast looking for things that match the film exactly, and so, we put those Easter eggs throughout the house. We got pictures up so people go, ‘oh yeah, let’s reenact that scene,'” Ryan said.

Beyoncé inadvertently confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour

The show has put Albuquerque on the map for a new set of TV watchers. From the Stranger Things Airbnb to the roller rink that’s seen a boost in business since the show aired, the city has seen fan foot traffic. The Asher family is happy to be a part of the local economic boost and hopes to keep it going for years to come.

“As long as people are excited about Stranger Things and coming to book for it, then we will continue to have it open as kind of a Stranger Things-themed house. If the excitement ever dies down, then we will move in here and live happily ever after.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realitytitbit.com

Where is Bonnie from Alaska: The Last Frontier?

Bonnie Dupree was one of the cast members who appeared in the TV series Alaska: The Last Frontier. Since its debut, Bonnie has been an active member of the cast but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the reality TV star has appeared on the show for a while. Bonnie is...
ALASKA STATE
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Independent

Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
NEWS10 ABC

Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy