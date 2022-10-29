ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers Shut Out Rutgers, Vikings Return from Bye to Host Arizona

The St. John's University, University of Minnesota, and North Dakota State University football teams dominated, the Gopher and Husky men's hockey teams rallied to split their series', the SJU hockey team won their season opener, and the Granite City Lumberjacks earned a weekend sweep Saturday. Meanwhile, the College of St. Benedict hockey team dropped their second straight, the St. Cloud Norsemen were shut out by the Wilderness, and the Minnesota Wild was bested by Detroit. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs, and the Vikings return from their bye to host the Cardinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota continues Powerball lucky streak with six more wins

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Minnesota saw six more $50,000 wins, continuing its lucky streak. The winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 31 were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The six winning tickets were purchased at the following stores:. Cub Foods,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Walz: Minnesota is envy of the nation, still has room to grow

Minnesota governor Tim Walz speaks in the State Capitol building in St. Paul Thursday, September 17, 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Just 62 days after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order to Minnesotans at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, George Floyd was murdered at the hands of police. Civil unrest ensued and a Minneapolis police precinct was torched.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Near-record drought conditions take toll on Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A streak of drier-than-normal weather continued to impact much of Minnesota through October.October 2022 was the sixth driest October in the Twin Cities ever recorded, with just .24 inches of precipitation."The record is actually .01 inches back in 1952. So we at least got more than that. There's a positive there," joked Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service Twin Cities.The dry October comes after the driest September ever recorded in the Twin Cities and the fourth driest August."So we're really not getting a break. We're not getting anything substantial moisture-wise in our area at all. Now we're...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening.  Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz.  Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

