TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
The Roanoke Star
Council Candidates Address Joe Cobb’s Controversial $658 Dinner
As reported here, on March 31 Roanoke Council member and candidate Joe Cobb (D) took a still-unnamed group of 16 individuals to a fee-only exhibit at the Taubman Art Museum for $250 and then to Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar for a dinner costing $658.79, for an average of $41 per diner. Cobb claims he […]
SERWAN ZANGANA: Roanoke City’s Problems Will Not Be Solved From A Restaurant Table
It is the same old drama with the same characters but different actors in different countries. To compare the Roanoke City Council members to the Council members of the City of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan (Iraq), it is an unfortunate situation for the hardworking people in both cities to end up with corrupt representatives who abandoned […]
WDBJ7.com
Thousands vote early in western Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By the time voters head to the polls November 8, thousands of people in western Virginia will have already cast their ballots. Since early voting started in late September, the numbers have been climbing steadily. Both leading political parties have encouraged their supporters to vote early.
wfirnews.com
City Council candidate says he’s got unfinished business
As election night approaches, one incumbent candidate for Salem City Council reflects on what he’s achieved in his time in office. WFIR’s Emma Thomas reports:
WSLS
Ferrum College President announces resignation
FERRUM, Va. – The President of Ferrum College, Dr. David Johns, has announced his resignation. On Tuesday, Dr. David Johns, the current President of Ferrum College, said he would be resigning as president effective Nov. 7. “I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and...
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers for community engagement team
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in your hometown by volunteering your time with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. The department is looking for ten volunteers to join the community engagement team. Those people will represent the sheriff’s office along side deputies at various events.
WDBJ7.com
Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time. Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace
Anne Roselyn Bane Wallace, age 98, was born July 22, 1924 in Christiansburg, VA, the daughter of William Ernest Bane and Stella Ammons Bane. Anne died peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years,...
wfirnews.com
New mom pod at Wasena Park
Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charlie Milton Carr
Age 40 of Roanoke, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond. He was born on March 11, 1982 in Montgomery County, VA, and is the son of Linda Sue Nester Carr and the late Randolph Preston Carr. Charlie was a computed tomography, and was an avid bowler in his spare time, achieving many perfect scores.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Reverend Christopher D. Doyle, Jr.
Of Draper, Virginia, age 76, died on October 29, 2022 after a brief illness. The first son of Lt. Col. Christopher D. Doyle and Evelyn E. Doyle, Chris grew up in Brooklyn until he was 7 years old. After his brother was born, the family moved to East Meadow, Long Island, where the family met Reverend Arnold C. Miller, who greatly influenced Chris’ family and later encouraged Chris to join the ministry. While in East Meadow, Chris became a Star Boy Scout and sang in his church choir, as well as worked at camp Quinipet on Shelter Island for several summers. The Doyle family moved to Connecticut when Chris was a teenager where they attended the Fairfield and Nichols United Methodist Churches, Chris sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Stephen Gilbert Earhart
age 75 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at the VA Medical Center, Salem. Born April 29, 1947 in Pulaski, he is the son of Eloise Long Earhart Marshall and the late Garland Ewing Earhart, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Earhart, mother-in-law, Ethel Easter, daughter, Colett Xan Easter, and brother, Garland Ewing Earhart, Jr.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Samuel Dewey Patterson, Sr.
, age 78 of Fairlawn, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Montgomery. Sam was born on August 8, 1944 in Pulaski and was the son of the late Lillian Alberta Price Patterson and the late Ira Claude Patterson, Sr. He was proudly the creator of the Riverlawn District Recreation Association.
NRVNews
Hungate, Peggy Lee
Peggy Lee Hungate, age 67, of Christiansburg died, Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co, VA on April 2, 1955, to the late Edward Gordon and Eleanor Linkous Hungate. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Hungate, an infant, sister, and her companion Adam Cook.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
