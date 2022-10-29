Read full article on original website
This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
eenews.net
Energy prices threaten Mass. offshore wind project
A Massachusetts offshore wind farm says it may not be viable without changes to a power contract with the state, citing escalating global energy costs and a supply chain crisis that could chill the fledgling market as it prepares to raise turbines in the U.S. Avangrid Renewables said its proposed...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line
PV panel assembler Heliene announced the opening of a 420 MW plant in Minnesota, adding to the Canadian company’s existing 150 MW operation in the state. The facility is set to assemble monofacial and bifacial panels with half-cut cells. Following the hiring of 60 additional worker for the new...
BBC
Solar farms 'vital' part of renewable energy mix, say Norfolk campaigners
Energy from the sun is a key part of the renewable energy mix but some think solar farms should not be built on farmland, BBC Politics East reports. Recently the then Prime Minister Liz Truss suggested agricultural land used for food should not be used for solar power. But environmentalists...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
The dirty secret behind some ‘clean energy’ offers
As our climate spins out of control, an urgent need exists for clean energy advocates and watchdog organizations to ensure that protecting climate-conscious energy consumers goes hand in hand with efforts to support programs to address the climate crisis. A recent Maryland study published by the Energy Supplier Reform Coalition...
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
solarpowerworldonline.com
A look inside the solar industry’s newest U.S. factory
A steel processing plant in Pennsylvania that predates World War I has returned to operations and is producing crucial components for an industry non-existent 100 years ago — solar power. Bethlehem Steel was founded in 1904 in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, a town about 20 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. The factory...
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
CNET
Community Solar: Get Solar Power for Your Home Without Rooftop Panels
In 2021, over half a million residential solar projects were installed in the United States, the most ever. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act locked in an increased tax credit for solar projects (and incentives for other energy efficiency projects). Industry groups project 13% of American houses would have solar panels by 2030.
solarpowerworldonline.com
November solar policy snapshots
FEMA proposes change to building code that could increase cost of ground-mounted solar. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has proposed raising the risk category for ground-mounted solar from low-hazard risk category I to category IV, which could increase the material makeup of solar racking and modules and raise costs substantially. SEIA and over 300 clean energy companies are pushing for a compromise to classify ground-mounted solar as risk category II.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mission Solar announces 1 GW made-in-USA solar panel manufacturing expansion
The latest announcement in a rising wave of made-in-USA clean energy manufacturing comes from Mission Solar, which said it will add 1 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity by 2024. The first wave of buildout will be a 300 MW annual production line that begins expansion in Q4 2022. Mission...
US News and World Report
Google Signs Solar Power Supply Deal With SoftBank-Backed SB Energy
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy about three-quarters of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities, as it aims to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030. Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental...
solarindustrymag.com
Five Utility-Scale Solar Developers Sign with Erthos for 14 MW Portfolio
Erthos Inc., an energy technology company focused on utility-scale solar and creator of Earth Mount Solar PV, says it has 14 MW of projects under contract and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a single 107 MW DC project. These commitments span agreements with five utility-scale solar developers and signal...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rackless, earth-mounted solar 107 MW memorandum of understanding signed
Erthos, an energy technology company with uniquely designed utility-scale Earth Mount Solar PV, announced 14 MW of projects under contract and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a single 107 MWdc project. These agreements are with five of the top U.S. and global utility-scale solar developers, Erthos reports. What makes...
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Canada launches Electricity Transition Hub to assist utilities
First Solar announces $270 Million investment in R&D innovation center Despite a less than stellar earnings report, First Solar continues to expand with new manufacturing planned along with dedicated R&D facility to increase learning and reduce downtime on commercial production lines. Nearly 4% of U.S. homes have solar panels installed...
argusjournal.com
Buscar Company has completed the acquisition of APTG Inc., a Solar Concentrated Power technology company
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, November 01, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC: CGLD) has announced the exclusive agreement to acquire APTG, Inc. a leading green energy technology and manufacturing company. Following its new strategic direction into the sustainable energy space, Buscar is entering this new market by...
ceoworld.biz
Six Reasons to Get Invested in the Switch to Solar
Over the past decade, we have seen a dramatic rise in energy costs across the United States. As a result, we have seen an uptick in the number of people turning to solar energy for their homes. Now more than ever, more people are seeing the benefits of turning to...
