5 Ways to Help Arthritic Dogs and Cats
From acupuncture to weight control, follow this approach to easing arthritis in your dog or cat. Arthritis is a common problem in dogs and cats, especially as they age. It can cause significant pain and decrease your animal’s enjoyment of life. Fortunately, there are many ways to help treat and manage arthritis, thereby improving your dog or cat’s health, quality of life, and longevity. Here are five ways to help animals with arthritis.
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
