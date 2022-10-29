The St. Louis Blues played in one of three games around the NHL on Halloween night. The hometown team came into the game looking to snap an ugly four-game losing streak that saw them outscored 20-7 while averaging 1.75 goals per game and a whopping five goals against per game. A game that needed a desperate and hungry effort from the Blues ended in an extension to the team’s losing streak. The team’s skid can be defined by two aspects that will need to be addressed if they have any hopes of the playoffs this season: a lack of offensive production and a lack of defensive awareness.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO