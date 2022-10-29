Read full article on original website
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
The Hockey Writers
6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles
The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought
There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 11/01/22
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will play the first game of their Western Canada road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. After a shaky start, the club finished October with a 6-3-0 record including two three-game winning streaks. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team will look to keep their current winning streak alive against Bruce Boudreau and his team.
The Hockey Writers
2 Takeaways in Blues 5-1 Loss Against Kings – 10/31/22
The St. Louis Blues played in one of three games around the NHL on Halloween night. The hometown team came into the game looking to snap an ugly four-game losing streak that saw them outscored 20-7 while averaging 1.75 goals per game and a whopping five goals against per game. A game that needed a desperate and hungry effort from the Blues ended in an extension to the team’s losing streak. The team’s skid can be defined by two aspects that will need to be addressed if they have any hopes of the playoffs this season: a lack of offensive production and a lack of defensive awareness.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact
The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Hiring Barry Trotz Would Not Be All Positives
Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after last season, a decision that was surprising to many fans and experts considering his success with the team in four seasons. The assumption was that when Trotz was ready to coach again, he would choose his ideal destination and find the perfect opportunity in the NHL.
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From New York Rangers’ First 10 Games
Up and down seems like an excellent way to summarize the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for the New York Rangers. After a 3-1-0 start, four straight losses had many questioning what was going wrong with last year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups. The cure for their woes was a two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Now, the Rangers head back to New York with a 5-3-2 record and 12 points on the season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Resilience and Over-Reliance on Goalies Headline 3-Game Road Trip
The Winnipeg Jets captured five of six points on a three-game West Coast road trip and showed resilience, but also a bad old habit of relying too much on goaltending. They hadn’t had trouble starting on time before the road trip, but got off to slow starts in all three games of the jaunt through Los Angeles, Tempe, and Las Vegas.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Minten, Voit and Král’s NHL Debut
Well, it’s safe to say the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t off to the hottest start to the season. Giveaways in the neutral zone, poor defensive coverage and a lacklustre performance up front has them off to a rocky start and has plagued them early on, but the same can’t be said about a number of the team’s prospects.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zaitsev’s Form, Chabot’s Ice Time & More
Welcome to the third edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Ottawa Senators. We’ll be publishing this series at the start of each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Senators saw their record drop to 4-4-0...
The Hockey Writers
4 Steps to Getting the Maple Leafs Back on Track
It’s deja-vu all over again for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they’re off to another poor start. Last season, they were 4-4-1 in the first month and their record in 2022-23 is very similar as they’re now 4-4-2 after another disastrous loss to the Anaheim Ducks. That’s not the kind of record you want as the team has clearly lost it’s way.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stanley Cup Hopes Not Dashed by Slow Start
Eight games into the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning were tied for last place in the Atlantic Division before beating the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 29 to move up to fifth place. As was predicted before the season began, the Atlantic Division is crowded and all the teams in the Eastern Conference have at least a .500 record, except for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Resilience & Resolve Lead to 3 Straight Wins
The New York Islanders won three straight last week against the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche surprising everyone – except themselves. There seemed to be a belief in the locker room that, at some point, the changes head coach Lane Lambert would eventually work, even if it would come with some growing pains.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Must Watch Games in November 2022
The St. Louis Blues enter the month of November in search of answers for how to get themselves back on track. It’s been a brutal stretch of play for this team and there is no end in sight. Their schedule in November likely won’t do them any favors either.
