‘Violence is not the answer’: mother claims son was killed in overnight Murfreesboro shooting

‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
Gallatin man arrested for crashing golf cart with woman, 3 children on it
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, Oct. 31, officers went to Plantation Boulevard after they received a call about a suspicious incident where a man crashed a golf cart carrying a woman and three children. After he crashed the golf cart, he returned back to his car and drove home.
Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
$11K offered for answers in 2019 Murfreesboro murder
Terrell Ray went out to celebrate his 30th birthday on August 1, 2019. The next morning around 3 a.m. he went to his girlfriend’s condo in Murfreesboro, but after getting out of the car, he never made it to the door.
Suspect involved with Nashville Public Library bomb threat was Canadian, Metro Police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said the suspect involved with sending a bomb threat to the Nashville Public Library was a 42-year-old man from Ontario, Canada. According to MNPD, Canadian authorities said Josh Kimble has had a history of making similar threats. Kimble was arrested in Ontario on Sept. 26 on 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of disseminating false information, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.
Murfreesboro Police Identify Homicide Victim in Weekend Shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 30, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives identified the victim in this weekend’s fatal shooting as 22-year-old Micah Robinson. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not in any danger. Officers responded to 131 John R....
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects
Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
Metro PD search for man with 21 outstanding warrants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are conducting a search for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants. The 21 warrants are mostly burglary or theft related. 28-year-old Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. has reportedly stolen from the same Home Depot location 14 times this year. The thefts from...
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
Wilson Co. deputies searching for missing 19-year-old woman
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen in Mount Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. Deputies said it’s unknown what she may be wearing. She may have taken her wallet containing her identification and bank card.
Missing for almost a decade, man's disappearance still haunts stepmom
After a trip to the hospital, a Nashville man mysteriously disappeared. Now, almost 10 years later, the search for him continues.
‘It’s shaken me’: Bishop believes arsonist hit her Lebanon property
It was frightening moments for a family in Lebanon after they say they were hit by an arsonist. The Fite family woke in the early morning hours Sunday to what sounded like a series of explosions to find several of their cars in flames.
TSU professor under fire after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Tennessee State University students are calling on the school to fire a professor after a student video showed him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students said the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, has done this before and TSU is now forced to...
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
Springfield Boy Scout’s trailer, camping gear stolen; crime caught on camera
The thieves towed the trailer away during the night, and they took the Boy Scout's joy with it.
