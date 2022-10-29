ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Montgomery, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Montgomery, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alabama Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Academy on October 31, 2022, 16:15:00.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: What's left to play for?

The losing streak now is 4 games. In the 2021 season Auburn finished with 5 consecutive losses. Those aren’t streaks that inspire confidence within a program, especially one with a new head coach – especially one for a program not known for its patience. The Tigers are now...
AUBURN, AL
LSUSports.net

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSFA

Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery

A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama

Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Annual Central Alabama Fair Set to Kick Off in Selma

The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off Tuesday in Selma. And final preparations are underway today to make sure everything’s ready. Major changes mark the start of a new era for the Central Alabama Fair. The five-day event is now held farther back during the calendar year — on the first week in November.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium. “We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Dunkin’ to open 3 more locations in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ is accelerating its growth in the capital city with three additional locations. The first of the three is located at 2035 East Boulevard near Ashley HomeStore. Restaurant officials said this restaurant will open in November; an exact date was not immediately available.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian killed in Montgomery identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed Friday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway. Police say they located a 2015 Nissan Altima whose driver was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Shooting Victim from Oct. 25 has Died; Suspect Sought

On October 25, 2022 Prattville Police Department responded to the area of Tenth Street in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, Officers located an 18-year-old male inside a residence who had suffered a gunshot wound(s). Investigators learned that the victim was at another residence where the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction prior to Officers arrival and is unknown at the this time. The victim was transported from the scene for medical treatment.
PRATTVILLE, AL

