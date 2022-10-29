Read full article on original website
Stanhope Elmore’s Bradford ‘following God’s plan’ with resignation
Stanhope Elmore means everything to Brian Bradford, and that made his decision to resign the hardest decision he’s ever had to make. Bradford, a Stanhope Elmore graduate who has spent 15 years in Millbrook as a coach and the last six as the head coach, announced his decision to resign last week.
Montgomery, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: What's left to play for?
The losing streak now is 4 games. In the 2021 season Auburn finished with 5 consecutive losses. Those aren’t streaks that inspire confidence within a program, especially one with a new head coach – especially one for a program not known for its patience. The Tigers are now...
Random Obervations: What You May Not Have Noticed During Auburn Game
Male Models, DC vs. Marvel, a Saban sighting, a shot to the specials and family matters
LSUSports.net
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
alabamanews.net
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sees a clear favorite to be Auburn's next football coach
Auburn was blown out at home by Arkansas on Saturday, 41-27. The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-5 on the season and they are now just 3-10 in their last 13 games dating back to last year. At this point, Bryan Harsin’s seat at Auburn can’t get any hotter. In...
Opelika-Auburn News
Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama
Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
alabamanews.net
Annual Central Alabama Fair Set to Kick Off in Selma
The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off Tuesday in Selma. And final preparations are underway today to make sure everything’s ready. Major changes mark the start of a new era for the Central Alabama Fair. The five-day event is now held farther back during the calendar year — on the first week in November.
WSFA
Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium. “We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent...
WSFA
Dunkin’ to open 3 more locations in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ is accelerating its growth in the capital city with three additional locations. The first of the three is located at 2035 East Boulevard near Ashley HomeStore. Restaurant officials said this restaurant will open in November; an exact date was not immediately available.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in Montgomery identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed Friday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway. Police say they located a 2015 Nissan Altima whose driver was...
WSFA
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
WSFA
Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
RECAP: Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The AAMU VS ASU Magic City Classic! [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
This weekend is Alabama’s famous Magic City Classic weekend and Rickey Smiley was able to celebrate in his hometown. During the weekend, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University face off in the largest HBCU football game in the country. Rickey Smiley kicked off the weekend speaking with Birmingham,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Shooting Victim from Oct. 25 has Died; Suspect Sought
On October 25, 2022 Prattville Police Department responded to the area of Tenth Street in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, Officers located an 18-year-old male inside a residence who had suffered a gunshot wound(s). Investigators learned that the victim was at another residence where the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction prior to Officers arrival and is unknown at the this time. The victim was transported from the scene for medical treatment.
