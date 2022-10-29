Read full article on original website
Riverside Park to open new Veterans’ memorial
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A new memorial is coming to La Crosse. The La Crosse City Vision Foundation has started selling granite bricks for a new Veterans’ memorial in Riverside Park. Local businesses can get in on the fun and purchase a brick to be featured at the memorial. The memorial will open this spring. Businesses can buy granite brick...
winonaradio.com
Winona Businesses Hosted Halloween Kids and Parents Expo
(KWNO)-The Kids and Parents Expo took place at Winona Middle School on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. An event meant to provide fun-filled quality time for families, the Kids and Parents Expo provided families an amazing opportunity to get more out of Halloween than a cute costume and some candy.
winonaradio.com
Festive Trunk or Treat at Winona Middle School
(KWNO)-The Halloween festivities started early at Winona Middle School on Friday. The middle school hosted an exciting Trunk or Treat event for local area schoolchildren. The event had more than 30 car trunks decorated by area residents who patiently waited to hand out candy. The fun included eager children of...
‘Vote Yes for La Crosse’ gets word out on La Crosse school referendum
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Of course, candidates aren’t the only things to decide on the ballot this election season. The discussion of the La Crosse school referendum continues on both sides. This morning, the ‘Vote Yes for La Crosse schools’ group held a press conference to get a final word out before November 8. They discussed many reasons why they...
KIMT
Autumn Ridge Church promotes 'way for us to all be together'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Autumn Ridge Church held its 2nd annual "RidgeFest" to let Rochester know just how much they love the city. The event was stuffed with tons of free, family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses, bungee jumping, a trunk or treat giving out over 3,000 pounds of candy, and a chili cookoff. Autumn Ridge Executive Pastor Otis Hall said the event makes the community feel more at home.
WEAU-TV 13
Tommy’s Express Car Wash transforms into Tunnel of Terror through Halloween night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit. Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Clairemont Avenue is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror. The experience is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween Night. Proceeds raised by the event will go towards...
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
winonaradio.com
“In the Know” With Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska)
(KWNO)-Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) joined “In the Know” today during an important stop in Winona for his Heal Minnesota state fly-around tour. His interview covers a few highlights of the pressing issues on the minds of Winonans. Listen below.
WEAU-TV 13
Carson Park 5 & 10 returns
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Eau Claire community members laced up their sneakers for the Carson Park 5 & 10. It’s an event raising money for the Wisconsin Logging Museum, Chippewa Valley Museum and the Indianhead Track Club. In addition to a 5K run/walk and a 10-mile course, it...
wizmnews.com
Pro-referendum group promotes $194 M building plan to merge La Crosse high schools
The La Crosse School District is getting support for its large building referendum from a citizens group called “Vote Yes for La Crosse Schools.”. Members are urging passage of the $194 million plan on the November 8th ballot, which would convert a Trane Company office building into a new high school combining Central and Logan.
winonaradio.com
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen
(KWNO)-Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943, to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Patrick Alfonso Terrell. Jr., 26, changed his residence to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE on October 24,...
news8000.com
Kirstin Schultz announced as Winona’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona elementary school kicked off Halloween celebrations with a special surprise. The Winona Education Association announced their teacher of the year Monday morning. The recipient had no idea that the assembly was for her. Kirstin Schultz teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School. She...
KROC News
Rochester Dentist Will Pay Cash For Your Candy
The average kid will consume more than 7,000 calories each year on Halloween. That's a whole lot of candy! Now, if your child ends up with too much (is there such a thing?) or you want to limit how much they eat, you can turn the extra candy into cold hard cash this year.
winonaradio.com
Cotter Cares for Winona Area Cancer Patients
(KWNO)-Cotter Schools volleyball team helped to support the fight against cancer by hosting their annual Cotter Cares bake sale fundraiser and raising $800 towards the fight against cancer. The recipient of this year’s Cotter Cares fundraiser dollars is former Cotter Schools student, Miss Winona Mikaela Mohr. Miss Winona’s social impact...
wizmnews.com
Six months after downtown restaurant fire, remains of basement still seen on 4th Street in La Crosse
A block of 4th Street in downtown La Crosse still has a gaping hole, six months after a large fire destroyed the India Curry House restaurant. The April 28th blaze started in the basement early in the morning, and spread throughout the building quickly. People living in apartments above the restaurant evacuated the building.
wizmnews.com
As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless
More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman injured in vehicle versus deer crash Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning in Mower County. According the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Arianna Caddell, 24, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in Racine Township when it struck a deer near mile point 27.
myaustinminnesota.com
