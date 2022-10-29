Read full article on original website
Police share message of safety as trick-or-treating gets underway
CONCORD, N.H. — As the sun sets on Halloween in New Hampshire, police were urging drivers to stay alert for children out trick-or-treating. Many cities and towns across New Hampshire have set trick-or-treat times for Monday evening. With mild weather across the state, many children were expected to head out for candy.
New Hampshire State Police retired K-9 dies, escorted for one last ride in cruiser
New Hampshire State Police said their final goodbyes to retired K-9, Gator. The Belgian Malinois died Saturday at the age of 12 and a half. K-9 Gator served alongside Cptn. Mark Hall from 2011 until their retirement from the canine unit in April 2020. After his passing, several state troopers...
Inflation didn't scare Granite Staters from spending this Halloween
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People don't seem to be letting the economy and inflation get in the way of some Halloween fun. Even though the price of candy has been going up, Granite Staters didn't let it ruin their Halloween. Boys and ghouls of all ages scoured the Granite State...
COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
Certain cheese products sold in New Hampshire, other states recalled over listeria concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Various brie and camembert soft cheese products that were sold in New Hampshire have been recalled amid concerns over a rise in listeria infections across the country. The cheeses were manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., and were sold at Shaw's stores in Belmont, Center Conway,...
NH Business: Medical misinformation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a plethora of medical information out there at our disposal, and it can be a bit overwhelming when you try to sift through so much at once. With so many different sources of information available, it has become increasingly important to find credible information that fits your needs, and that you can trust.
New Hampshire Fish and Game releases results from 2022 moose hunt
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game have released the results from this year's moose hunt. There were 43 people who received permits to take part in the hunt. Overall, hunters achieved a 63% success rate, harvesting 27 total moose. Officials said one of the moose weighed 850...
Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire
OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
Granite Staters show off creative Halloween costumes
VIDEO: Granite Staters were showing off their homemade Halloween costumes Monday. One girl wore her crocheted "Encanto" costume and one boy donned his "Top Gun" costume to trick-or-treat.
New Hampshire Secretary of State honors volunteers working on historical records for 15 years
DOVER, N.H. — October is American Archives Month, and Monday the New Hampshire Secretary of State thanked a group of dedicated volunteers. Their work began 15 years ago when the Strafford County Superior Court had asked the archives to accept some of its earliest court records. Since then, Susan...
New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
$50,000-winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing
CONCORD, N.H. — A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in New Hampshire for the Powerball drawing over the weekend. The ticket was purchased through the state’s NH iLottery app, officials said. Saturday’s winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57, with a Power Ball of 23 and...
Cross-State Voter Migration Poses Lag in Updating Lists
When voters move from one state to another, the lag time to remove their name can take years and keep rolls out-of-date. In the absence of a national database of voters, the non-profit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) has stepped in to help individual states manage this fast-moving information. Dan Lieberman speaks with elections officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to see how it works.
Video: Spotty showers possible in New Hampshire
Happy Halloween! Couldn't ask for better trick-or-treat weather this evening. A spot sprinkle is possible tonight, and another isolated shower chance tomorrow. Otherwise, most of the upcoming week features fair skies and mild air. Some clouds this evening, and a sprinkle can't be ruled out. Temperatures around sunset will generally...
Video: Mild weather continues in New Hampshire
Nothing more than a passing shower today as we start the month of November...a dry and eventually warmer pattern follows at the end of the week. Clouds and some sunny breaks with just a few brief passing showers or sprinkles possible at any point through the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures should climb back into the 60s with a light southerly breeze.
Videos: See debate involving candidates for New Hampshire governor
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Candidates running for governor debated a number of topics Thursday, including energy costs, abortion and the housing crunch. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:. Spin room reaction: Tom Sherman (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
Candidates for New Hampshire governor clash on energy, abortion, housing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A week before Election Day, the candidates for governor of New Hampshire met on the debate stage Tuesday night, clashing on abortion rights, energy policy and other top issues in the race. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term in office and often touted...
LIVE now: Candidates for governor face off in Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Election Day is one week from today, and during this home stretch of the political cycle, WMUR is launching its Granite State Debate series. Kicking things off at 8 p.m. Tuesday is the candidates for governor — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrat Tom Sherman.
Eversource CEO says he wrote letter to president because of upcoming winter challenges
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The CEO of utility Eversource said Monday he wrote a letter to President Joe Biden because he has serious concerns about New England's ability to weather a harsh winter. Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said supply issues mean New England might not have enough natural gas to...
New Hampshire governor candidates debate: Tom Sherman reacts
VIDEO: New Hampshire governor candidate Tom Sherman reacts to the Granite State Debate. (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
