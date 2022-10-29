ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Police share message of safety as trick-or-treating gets underway

CONCORD, N.H. — As the sun sets on Halloween in New Hampshire, police were urging drivers to stay alert for children out trick-or-treating. Many cities and towns across New Hampshire have set trick-or-treat times for Monday evening. With mild weather across the state, many children were expected to head out for candy.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: Medical misinformation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a plethora of medical information out there at our disposal, and it can be a bit overwhelming when you try to sift through so much at once. With so many different sources of information available, it has become increasingly important to find credible information that fits your needs, and that you can trust.
WMUR.com

Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

Granite Staters show off creative Halloween costumes

VIDEO: Granite Staters were showing off their homemade Halloween costumes Monday. One girl wore her crocheted "Encanto" costume and one boy donned his "Top Gun" costume to trick-or-treat.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies

CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Cross-State Voter Migration Poses Lag in Updating Lists

When voters move from one state to another, the lag time to remove their name can take years and keep rolls out-of-date. In the absence of a national database of voters, the non-profit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) has stepped in to help individual states manage this fast-moving information. Dan Lieberman speaks with elections officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to see how it works.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Spotty showers possible in New Hampshire

Happy Halloween! Couldn't ask for better trick-or-treat weather this evening. A spot sprinkle is possible tonight, and another isolated shower chance tomorrow. Otherwise, most of the upcoming week features fair skies and mild air. Some clouds this evening, and a sprinkle can't be ruled out. Temperatures around sunset will generally...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Mild weather continues in New Hampshire

Nothing more than a passing shower today as we start the month of November...a dry and eventually warmer pattern follows at the end of the week. Clouds and some sunny breaks with just a few brief passing showers or sprinkles possible at any point through the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures should climb back into the 60s with a light southerly breeze.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Videos: See debate involving candidates for New Hampshire governor

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Candidates running for governor debated a number of topics Thursday, including energy costs, abortion and the housing crunch. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:. Spin room reaction: Tom Sherman (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy