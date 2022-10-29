ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man who shot two people in drive-by shooting pleads guilty

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty Friday to crimes related to a drive-by shooting that injured two people at a Wichita Falls home.

Angel Roman Walter Medina, 24, was sentenced to prison Friday in 30th District Court as part of a plea bargain for a shooting that seriously injured a woman and superficially wounded a man Jan. 31 outside a home in southeast Wichita Falls, court documents show.

Thirtieth District Judge Jeff McKnight sentenced Medina to 40 years for aggravated assault in a moving vehicle-discharge of firearm while reckless as to whether a habitation or vehicle was occupied, causing serious bodily injury.

The maximum sentence for the offense is life in prison.

McKnight handed down sentences of 20 years each for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences will all run concurrently. Medina received credit for 271 days time served in jail.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Three charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain: unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and two counts of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

While waiting for his plea hearing, Medina smiled and held his hands in prayer position for a short time. Then he went into a room adjoining the courtroom to speak with his attorney, Mark Barber of Wichita Falls.

After the hearing, Medina was allowed to stop for a few seconds in front of the gallery. A woman quickly said something to him, and he was led out of the courtroom by deputies.

There was no victim impact statement.

Medina was being held Friday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

On Jan. 31, Medina drove up to a house in the 5400 block of Page Drive in a silver Nissan Altima. He fired a gun and then sped away after hitting two people, according to court records.

A woman, who is the grandmother of Medina's child, was standing in the driveway when Medina started firing, court records show. She was hit as she ran toward the house. The woman was critically injured but survived her injuries.

She is a former employee of the Wichita County District Clerk's Office.

In addition, a man and woman were sitting in a pickup in front of the house, and the man in the driver's seat suffered minor injuries during the shooting, according to court records. The female passenger was not wounded.

Times Record News

Times Record News

