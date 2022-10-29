ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
joanne alexander
3d ago

So sad, when are we going to stop shooting and hurting people? When are we going to get our anger under control?

lilly strong?
3d ago

These comments are hitting the nail on the head. and because the victim is t dead it won't really be investigated. I'm not going to assume the obvious,because this area is like a submarine sandwich..black olives,salsa,and Kahlua bread with a sprinkle of salt

Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Saturday night a 24-year-old man was shot in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting shortly after 10 pm. When they arrived at the rear alley of the 3600 Block of Park Heights Avenue, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northwest District Detectives at 410-396-2466 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 24-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

62-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death in Baltimore on Saturday evening. The incident took place on the 2900 Block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a report of a cutting incident and arrived at the location at about 7:30 pm. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was given CPR at the scene and was pronounced a short time later. If you have any information about this stabbing, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This The post 62-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend

BALTIMORE -- New surveillance video shows the chilling moment when two people wearing face masks prepare to shoot a man at a gas station in Baltimore County.They killed that man, 24-year-old Malik Baker, at an Exxon in Parkville around 2 a.m. on Sunday.He died in just one of several shootings over the weekend in Baltimore County.This video could help county detectives find the people behind the shooting.It shows two individuals exiting a car with temporary tags from the backseat, swiftly getting out and walking toward Baker as he is purchasing items through the store window.One of the suspected shooters follows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three teens shot across Baltimore within four hours on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a park, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers shot in separate Baltimore shootings

Three teenagers are recovering after they were shot in a matter of a few hours. They're among several people shot in Baltimore Sunday. It has been a violent weekend, especially when it comes to teens. Three are recovering from gunshot wounds from all separate incidents. On Sunday, there were three...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard suspected of shooting man at South Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, police said.When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.Officers stood guard by the yellow crime scene tape that surrounded a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard as homicide detectives and crime lab technicians filtered in and out of the convenience store. Baltimore City Police confirmed to WJZ that a security guard was the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting, police saidAnyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
PARKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Overnight shooting reported in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the Essex area. At just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900-block of Holgate Drive and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road in Essex.
ESSEX, MD
