ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 14

Delane J
3d ago

R.I.P to tht young man prayers goes out to his fam we gotta do better because everybody thts doing the killing it will come back on u some kind of way even if it happens to anybody thts in yr family u need to watch the bs u do to people u might just get it the worst way pray up

Reply
3
Edna Reiman
3d ago

Were cameras taken???????Does anyone know anything?????Like maybe Who killed Detective Suiter!!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Randallstown, say police

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Randallstown late last night, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say they have responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown at about 10:15 last night. A short time later, a person who had been shot arrived at a hospital, according to police.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after shooting in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man died after a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday. Police said officers were sent to the intersection of South Bentalou Street and Wilkens Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 2200 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

62-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death in Baltimore on Saturday evening. The incident took place on the 2900 Block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a report of a cutting incident and arrived at the location at about 7:30 pm. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was given CPR at the scene and was pronounced a short time later. If you have any information about this stabbing, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This The post 62-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is November 2022:. 11/1 - 7:40pm: Two people were shot in the 2000 block of W....
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 14-year-old male was shot in Baltimore yesterday evening. The teen was shot on the 3900 Block of Kenyon Avenue shortly after 6 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at the address in Northeast Baltimore and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to survive. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Northeastern District Detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post 14-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 teenagers among 9 people shot during violent weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers were shot in less than four hours in Baltimore Sunday during a violent weekend that spanned the city. Police say they responded to at least 10 cruel crimes since Friday. The youngest teen gunshot victim was only 14 years old. A bullet hit him in the leg in the 3900-block of Kenyon Avenue—not far from Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore just before 6:30 p.m.About 15 minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head on Old York Road in Pen Lucy. Aiyana Thomas runs the non-profit organization My Father's Plan, which is just steps from the shooting. "I never...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC

A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
OXON HILL, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating non-fatal shooting inside Columbia residence

Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting late on Oct. 31 inside a Columbia residence. At approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a subject shot. The victim, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in good condition.
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard suspected of shooting man at South Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, police said.When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.Officers stood guard by the yellow crime scene tape that surrounded a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard as homicide detectives and crime lab technicians filtered in and out of the convenience store. Baltimore City Police confirmed to WJZ that a security guard was the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting, police saidAnyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy