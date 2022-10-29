ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Riley Green Has All the Single Ladies Wishing They Were Security Guards After Dancing With One on Stage: VIDEO

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9FqD_0irJ1ZiI00

While having a ton of fun during his latest performance, country music star Riley Green had all the ladies in the audience wishing they were security guards after he danced with one on stage.

Following the performance, Riley Green took to his Instagram to share a clip of his dance with the security guard. “When the security guard keeps makin eyes at you during the show,” he wrote in the caption.

Riley Green fans shared their thoughts about the video in the comment section. “All the single ladies boutta make security applications go [up],” one fan declared. Another fan then wrote, “Immediately applied to be a security guard.”

Other Riley Green fans gushed about the super sweet moment, saying that the country music hitmaker made the security guard’s night. “You made her night… sweet,” a fellow admirer commented.

Riley Green is set to perform at the Rome River Jam 2022 on Saturday (October 29th). He then resumes his shows with a stop in Tampa, Florida. He will be heading up to Canada and performing a couple of nights in Toronto as well as Quebec City, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Riley Green Reflects on Becoming an Official Nashville Recording Artist

While speaking to Holler, Riley Green opened up about the beginning of his career and how he went from performing in Alabama to becoming an official Nashville recording artist.

“I’d been touring for about 10 years in the southeast after college,” Riley Green explained. “But I really hadn’t spent time in Nashville until I went up there in 2017, just hoping I could get a publishing deal.”

Riley Green spoke about his first time in Nashville and meeting Tyler Reeve at Losers Bar. “After talking about writing together, he brought in Randy Montana and Erik Dylan. Then I met Jonathan Singleton, Jessi Alexander, Rhett Akins, and Ben Hayslip. I was really fortunate to come across those first few groups, because I’d written songs before but had never been in a co-write.”

However, although Riley Green ended up signing his deal in Nashville, he had his home built in Alabama. He shared that Nashville isn’t really considered his home. “I don’t think I could ever say I lived in Nashville,” he admitted. “There are a lot of great things about being in Nashville that can’t happen anywhere else, but as far as songwriting goes, I don’t get my inspiration up there. I get it back home.”

In regards to sticking with the same writers for his music, Riley Green said, “I felt like I could write my next five records with this handful of people, you know? It was the same thing with Dan Huff producing them too. The more we get to know each other and the more time we spend together, the easier it is for us to figure out what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Tourists Terrified After Finding Bear Inside of Car in Gatlinburg

A family from Alabama got the scare of a lifetime when they found a bear inside of their car while in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Raven Sartain and her family were visiting the area and had just settled into their cabin when they heard a commotion by their car. When they went to investigate, they ended up getting a little closer to the area’s wildlife than they had hoped. The bear climbed into the car and discovered a frozen treat hiding in the backseat.
GATLINBURG, TN
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
iHeartRadio

Mike Fisher Is 'In Awe' Of Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Performance

Carrie Underwood’s tour has barely begun, and her husband, Mike Fisher, is already “in awe” of the powerhouse performance. Underwood kicked off her highly-anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones” Tour at the sold-out at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday night (October 15). The show, featuring Jimmie Allen, is packed with Las Vegas-worthy elements, following the first leg of Underwood’s epic residency (which picks back up in 2023). Fisher, a former NHL star, shared a few stunning photos from Underwood’s concert. He wrote in his caption that the “[‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour] is 🔥🔥🔥Proud of you [Carrie Underwood] The boys and I were in awe of the show!!”
GREENVILLE, SC
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Closer Weekly

Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room

After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”

From one country queen to another. The iconic country legend Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep, and the tributes to one of the greatest musicians to ever do it have been pouring in.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single

For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy