Pennsylvania State

The Associated Press

2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sioux City Journal

Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 31:. The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
DELPHI, IN
Sioux City Journal

Column: The ethics of the war in Ukraine

Because I am a veteran (the only veteran on the Augustana faculty), students have asked me if I would volunteer to serve in the Ukrainian Army if I were in Ukraine. Absolutely. I probably would not be selected for front line duty since I am 77 years old and have arthritis … but I could drive a truck hauling munitions and other needed supplies to those who are on the front line.
TheDailyBeast

She Was Supposed to Be Unelectable. Now She’s the Favorite.

PHOENIX—Not long ago, many in Arizona wondered how Kari Lake—the far-right, Trump-loving, media-bashing former local TV news anchor—could possibly win a campaign for governor in a swing state.Now many are wondering how Lake could possibly lose.During a heated primary race, Lake’s GOP rivals tagged her as toxic and unelectable. Many Democrats hoped she’d be the GOP nominee, believing she was a sure bet to collapse under the bright lights of a general election campaign.In the last three months, however, something else has happened.Lake quickly consolidated Republican support, and her boisterous, Trump-style rallies have served as a show of the GOP...
ARIZONA STATE
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Statue of Liberty and MAGA devotees

The Statue of Liberty inscription: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” If the same people were in place that comprise the MAGA devotees, the Native Indians would still be on their lands, there wouldn't be any sculptured presidents on their sacred lands, and there would be no Trail of Tears. Grassley wouldn't be groveling at Trump's shoes. There would be no, traitorous, narcissistic, thief, conman posing as a genius Christian. -- Earl Draayer, Le Mars, Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...

