Read full article on original website
Related
2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims
The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to...
Sioux City Journal
Musk buys Twitter, Adidas drops Ye, Mortgage rates top 7%, and more business news ICYMI
Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy. Migrants feel inflation's squeeze twice — at home and abroad. Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner...
Sioux City Journal
Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news
Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 31:. The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Sioux City Journal
Column: The ethics of the war in Ukraine
Because I am a veteran (the only veteran on the Augustana faculty), students have asked me if I would volunteer to serve in the Ukrainian Army if I were in Ukraine. Absolutely. I probably would not be selected for front line duty since I am 77 years old and have arthritis … but I could drive a truck hauling munitions and other needed supplies to those who are on the front line.
She Was Supposed to Be Unelectable. Now She’s the Favorite.
PHOENIX—Not long ago, many in Arizona wondered how Kari Lake—the far-right, Trump-loving, media-bashing former local TV news anchor—could possibly win a campaign for governor in a swing state.Now many are wondering how Lake could possibly lose.During a heated primary race, Lake’s GOP rivals tagged her as toxic and unelectable. Many Democrats hoped she’d be the GOP nominee, believing she was a sure bet to collapse under the bright lights of a general election campaign.In the last three months, however, something else has happened.Lake quickly consolidated Republican support, and her boisterous, Trump-style rallies have served as a show of the GOP...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Statue of Liberty and MAGA devotees
The Statue of Liberty inscription: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” If the same people were in place that comprise the MAGA devotees, the Native Indians would still be on their lands, there wouldn't be any sculptured presidents on their sacred lands, and there would be no Trail of Tears. Grassley wouldn't be groveling at Trump's shoes. There would be no, traitorous, narcissistic, thief, conman posing as a genius Christian. -- Earl Draayer, Le Mars, Iowa.
Egyptian hunger striker may die in prison, Nobel laureates warn world leaders attending Cop27
The majority of living Nobel prize for literature laureates have called on world leaders attending the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt this week to help free thousands of political prisoners in the country, including the writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah who is six months into a hunger strike and “at risk of death”.
How the Biden DOJ's vows to protect voting rights have played out in practice
The midterm elections pose the biggest test yet to promises made, with great fanfare, by President Joe Biden's Justice Department to protect voting rights in the face of ever-evolving threats to democracy.
Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...
'All gas, no brakes': In Wisconsin Senate race, students key to final push for votes
Students are central to the final push in Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' closely-watched race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
Sioux City Journal
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B with no winner; Israel holds another election; World Series rained out
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers will on Wednesday lay bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
Mail-in Pennsylvania ballots with incorrect dates will be saved but not counted - court
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday ordered officials to disallow mail-in ballots with the wrong date marked on the envelope, potentially throwing out numerous votes in close races that could determine control of the U.S. Congress in elections next week.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
North Korea launches at least 17 missiles; South Korea answers with its own test missiles
South Korea launched at least three test missiles on Wednesday after North Korea fired off at least 17 missiles. The barrage of fire comes after NoKo threatened to use nuclear weapons.
North Korea fires 17 missiles; one lands off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment" by Pyongyang.
Comments / 0