The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in November approve SJR 102, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO