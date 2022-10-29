Read full article on original website
Idaho Controller Says he Will Continue Transparency Efforts if Re-Elected
The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since...
Voters to Decide if Idaho Legislature Will be Able to Call Itself Into Special Session
The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in November approve SJR 102, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.
Rural recruitment key to solving rural physician shortage
When the time came, KayCee Gardner packed up her family’s horse trailer and pulled an apartment’s worth of belongings into Seattle. Unprepared for the narrow city streets, Gardner found herself backing the trailer out of a tight squeeze, trying to find a path wide enough to pass. Gardner...
High Gas Prices Continue to Haunt Drivers: Idaho Ranks 7th for Highest Fuel Prices in Nation as of Halloween Night
BOISE - Drivers might have an eerie feeling when they stop to fill up their cars for trick-or-treating tonight. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline dipped two cents this week to $4.33 per gallon, while the U.S. average was down three cents to $3.76. Idaho's $4.33...
