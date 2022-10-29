Read full article on original website
Vandals hit homes decorated for Halloween in Union County, sheriff says
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Vandals struck at least three Union County neighborhoods the weekend before Halloween. “We were sitting on the couch watching some movies Saturday night and heard a loud bang, dogs barked,” resident Brandon Crain said. “We got up, and the skeleton was the in the graveyard.”
WBTV
Iredell County man arrested for machete assault while breaking into home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who broke into the home and attacked a victim with a machete. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight on the 100 block of Big Forest Drive on Oct. 29. According to authorities, Antonio...
cbs17
Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in NC home, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Rockingham County.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office ride along shows staffing shortages
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are more than 100 positions open with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The positions have been open for the past year. These are vacancies that have slowly trickled down, but the sheriff’s office has lost people faster than its been able to fill the positions. There are: seven telecommunication […]
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
WBTV
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - You can see a lot online and some of it is far removed from the truth. WBTV is digging deeper tonight into a situation around Clover High School in South Carolina after a rumor made the rounds across social media in the Clover community. The district...
WBTV
Ongoing feud leads to shots fired, charges filed in Gold Hill
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and a juvenile face charges after a shooting incident in Gold Hill on Monday. Rowan County deputies say they were called to an address on Liberty Road just before 3:30 p.m. A resident called to report that someone had driven to their home and fired shots at them.
WBTV
Police: 3 injured in machete assault in Gastonia, suspect arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department confirms that a suspect is in custody following an assault involving a machete Tuesday morning on Redding Street. GPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found three men all suffering from deep cut wounds. Each victim, working outside in the area when the incident occurred, said the suspected individual rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them. Additionally, the men told officers they did not know the suspect and did not know why they were assaulted.
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from North Carolina church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
WBTV
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars. According to the...
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
WBTV
Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.
Mecklenburg County residents concerned about 911 call response times: 'Where were you guys?'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department communication division receives and dispatches 911 calls for all of Charlotte, the town of Huntersville, the town of Davidson, the airport and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. According to the division's website, more than 77,000 calls are answered each month. Once...
WBTV
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dispelled rumors circulating on social media that the recent deaths of four women in Charlotte might have been connected to a serial killer. According to police, they were made aware of social media posts spreading that a serial killer was targeting women...
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
WXII 12
Masked men break into gun store, steal ten handguns overnight in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Yadkinville Police need help identifying two men who broke into a gun store and stole nearly a dozen firearms. It happened overnight at Foothills Firearms and Ammo on State Street in Yadkinville. "What is everything coming to?" asked Foothills Firearms and Ammo Store Manager Ryan Hudson.
