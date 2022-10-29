SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our day got off to a foggy start, but once that fog lifted out, we’ve been gifted a beautiful start to the month of November!. Temperatures are running in the 60s for most areas this afternoon and we should have more to come in the next several days. If you’re rushing to complete those last outdoor projects before the winter season really sets in, you should have a good stretch the next few days!

