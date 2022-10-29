ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Warren reveals his top five heavyweights including Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois but brutally snubs Anthony Joshua

By Tony Robertson
 3 days ago

FRANK WARREN has revealed who his top five heavyweight boxers are in the world right now, and brutally snubbed Anthony Joshua.

The boxing promoter sat down with Unibet Lowdown and was quizzed about who he believed to be the best five heavyweights in the world at the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SejD3_0irIzD5800
Frank Warren said Tyson Fury was easily the number one in the world right now Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8Nzn_0irIzD5800
Daniel Dubois also made the cut of Warren's top five Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlDF9_0irIzD5800
Meanwhile, there was no spot for Anthony Joshua Credit: Getty

And he had no room for two-time world champion Joshua as he simultaneously lavished praise on Tyson Fury.

He said: "I would say obviously Tyson.

"I think he's far, easily the number one.

"I think the number two is (Oleksandr) Usyk. I think number three is (Deontay) Wilder.

"I'll then say Joe (Joyce).

"And then I'll say - and you would probably think yeah you would say this - but I also think Daniel (Dubois)."

His snub of Joshua comes after he and Fury were unable to agree terms in order to fight on December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In his autobiography, Gloves Off, Fury revealed how his desire to give fans "a moment of sporting history" sparked his retirement U-turn.

But Fury has instead drafted in Derek Chisora to complete a trilogy bout against him on the date.

Once that is out of the way, Fury could then face off against Usyk in a heavyweight unification bout for the ages that would see all four belts on the line for the first time in the four-belt era.

