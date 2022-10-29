ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween on Catalpa in Andersonville featuring nearly 50 businesses for trick-or-treating

 3 days ago

Annual Halloween on Catalpa trick or treating event returns to Andersonville 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Halloween tradition is returning to Andersonville today.

Halloween on Catalpa kicks off at 10 a.m.  Saturday with festivities on Catalpa and trick-or-treating on Clark Street.

The kid-friendly event features trick-or-treating, a Halloween parade, and even a 360-degree photo booth to show off those incredible costumes.

Nearly 50 businesses will be participating in the trick-or-treating. More information can be found at andersonville.org .

