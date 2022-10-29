Halloween on Catalpa in Andersonville featuring nearly 50 businesses for trick-or-treating
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Halloween tradition is returning to Andersonville today.
Halloween on Catalpa kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with festivities on Catalpa and trick-or-treating on Clark Street.
The kid-friendly event features trick-or-treating, a Halloween parade, and even a 360-degree photo booth to show off those incredible costumes.
Nearly 50 businesses will be participating in the trick-or-treating. More information can be found at andersonville.org .
