CarBuzz.com
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
CarBuzz.com
Mansory Reveals One-Off Ferrari 812 GTS Called Stallone Tempesta Nera
Ferrari is a brand that exudes class, elegance, and heritage. Mansory, on the other hand, is a tuner that seems determined to remove all of those elements from every car it touches. The German outfit has found immense success modifying the world's most exclusive cars, but we still can't quite understand how it has such a strong following. Whether the tuner is working on a Mercedes G-Class or trying to enhance a Ferrari, Mansory never holds anything back.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Top Speed
This Classic 1971 Mercedes SEL By Icon4x4 Has C6 Corvette ZR1 Power
The Mercedes W109 has its own place in history as one of the most significant luxury cars ever made and the basis for the first-ever AMG – the “Rote Sau” (Red Pig). Los Angeles-based company, Icon 4x4, has developed an exquisite, handcrafted masterpiece that combines the philosophy of hot-rodding and modern-day tuning with a road-going version of the "Rote Sau," creating one of the most unique models to ever wear the Tri-Star. And it's no slouch on the road, either.
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why The Honda Civic Type-R EP3 Is The Best Civic Ever Made
The Honda Civic is in its 11th generation, but it’s only the sixth generation of the Type-R model. The high-strung, EK9 Civic Type-R is one of the most iconic JDM cars ever made in the 1990s. Although the Civic Type-R started the tradition of Honda hot hatches, powered by psychotic inline-four engines, modern generations are a far cry from the once simple and lightweight Civic Type-R. With that said, the second-generation Civic Type-R is said to be the ultimate generation of the Japanese hot hatchback, and there are a few strong arguments in favor of that.
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Top Speed
How The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Could Inspire A New Dodge Viper
For better or worse, Dodge’s first EV Muscle car is finally here. It’s called the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, and it did four things for the brand: It allowed Dodge to establish a foothold into the performance EV market, it became the first retro-futuristic EV, it brought back an iconic old name from the 1960s, and it brought the Charger justice after it was turned into a four-door sedan. Chrysler is embracing electrification across the board and Dodge is not the only American brand under the Stellantis banner to do so. With that said, this new direction opens new opportunities to reimagine other iconic models, and if there’s one nameplate that deserves to make a comeback, we can all agree that it needs to be the Dodge Viper.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
Watch a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Battle a GT4 MR on the Nürburgring
When two titans get together on the Nürburgring, everyone wins. At least, that's how we feel after watching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Cayman GT4 modified by Manthey Racing battle it out on the Green Hell. The former is Porsche's first and only mid-engine RS car,...
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
Top Speed
This New Ford Ranger Raptor Is Set To Decimate The Field In The Baja 1000
The Baja 1000 is one of the world's most notorious, longest, and most important races, and one could argue it is the off-road equivalent to the 24-hour endurance races at Le Mans or Daytona. This means every team and manufacturer has to build a car specifically for the job to tackle the inhospitable conditions the desert throws their way, and Ford is the most recent to announce it will take on the Baja Peninsula with its new Ranger Raptor.
Top Speed
2023 Polestar 2: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Polestar 2 has been with us for quite a while now, and over the years, the Swedish EV brand has been giving it incremental updates. For 2023, however, the updates are much more pronounced, especially under the skin, though it's not significant enough to be considered a mid-cycle facelift. Due to these updates, the Polestar 2 has been given a price increase across the range. The Polestar 2 Single Motor now starts at $48,400 (+$2,500), while the Dual Motor version now starts at $51,900 (+$700). These prices do not yet consider the $7,500 federal tax credit and $1,400 destination fee.
CarBuzz.com
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Carscoops
Custom Saturn Sky With A Corvette Surprise Looks Fun In All The Right Ways
Really fast cars are getting more expensive across the world. With that in mind, finding a car that’ll provide most of the experience of a high-end sports car or supercar for a reasonable price feels special. This extremely custom Saturn Sky is special too and that’s before you pop the hood and see its Corvette heart.
Top Speed
Here’s Why The Nissan Ariya EV Is a Game Changer
The Nissan Leaf once was the most popular electric car in the world. Now, with the coming of its spiritual successor, the stunning Nissan Ariya, we are witnessing the dawn of a whole new era for the Japanese manufacturer we grew to love. As strange as it sounds, the Nissan Ariya EV could become a game-changer for Nissan. What does that mean though!? Well, the Ariya EV fuses the latest Nissan tech with slick, yet opulent styling usually reserved for futuristic-looking concept cars. Add to that its integration with electromobility movement, smart infotainment systems, and advanced battery tech, and you truly do get a complete game-changing package. The Nissan Ariya is an SUV-sized vehicle that stands to tackle the greatest EV heavyweights like the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Here are its 10 most prominent features that signal the coming of change.
Top Speed
Top 10 MX Bikes in 2022
Now, the differences between Enduro and MX bikes might not be terribly clear, but there are differences. On the surface, MX - or Motocross to give it its full name - is not something the average off-road rider will tackle as it involves speed, skill, and the distinct possibility that you could really hurt yourself if you land a jump incorrectly. Having said that, it also gives the maximum thrills from the minimum mileage, so if you’re not into spending hours and hours on the open trail, then MX could just be for you. In case you were wondering, there’s no best type of engine for MX: there are both two-and four-stroke engines powering this list. Nor is there one manufacturer that is better than another, so your choice really comes down to cost and brand preference. Here is our list of what we consider the 10 best MX bikes on the market in 2022, and we’ve broken it up into five 250cc bikes and five 450cc bikes, just to be fair!
Top Speed
Honda CBR650R Top Speed Test Reveals Some Crazy Triple-digits!
The supersport segment has undergone a monumental overhaul in the last decade. Top-end heavy 600cc screamers with racy ergonomics have become poised, road-focused sportbikes, most of which employ twin-cylinder engines. The Honda CBR650R, though, is a pleasant exception and is currently the only 650cc sportbike to offer the best of both worlds - a pleasant-sounding inline-four mill partnered by sport-touring ergonomics. Its four-cylinder engine not only sounds great but also gives it a stonking top-end, much better than its twin-cylinder rivals. And a recent video showcases just how quick it is.
