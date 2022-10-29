Read full article on original website
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
Arkansas recreational marijuana stakeholders speak out on both sides of Issue 4
ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum has multiple concerns over Issue 4, especially when it comes to children. “This would make it easy for infused candies and cookies and would take off the limits on THC, and it will no longer be ten milligrams,” Lundstrum said. “So now it can be anything, so it can be more addictive.”
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Democratic nominee for governor made his way through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. “Every place matters," Chris Jones said. "We’re going to go across north Arkansas from northwest to northeast, we’re going to go in the delta from northeast to southeast, we’re going to go to south Arkansas from southeast to southwest and we’re going to go back up to central Arkansas."
Arkansas gets health care expansion approved
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson announced a new health care program Tuesday morning. The program is called Life 360 and is part of Arkansas' Health and Opportunity For Me (ARHOME). Life 360 focuses on improved maternal care, mental health services and addiction services. It also includes support...
Kenneth Cates On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — Kenneth Cates is running to represent Arkansas in the U.S. Senate. He sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee to talk about the issues facing voters on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. Cates is a firefighter/paramedic and...
Natalie James On The Record
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Natalie James is running to represent Arkansas in the U.S. Senate. She talked about the issues facing voters with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what she had to say. James is a real estate agent and...
More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November
More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws, to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
Cross-State Voter Migration Poses Lag in Updating Lists
When voters move from one state to another, the lag time to remove their name can take years and keep rolls out-of-date. In the absence of a national database of voters, the non-profit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) has stepped in to help individual states manage this fast-moving information. Dan Lieberman speaks with elections officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to see how it works.
Arkansas political parties trying to keep voters encouraged and confident in election security
ROGERS, Ark. — With the national attention being focused on election security and transparency, officials in both the Democratic and Republican Parties are doing everything they can to keep voters confident that when their vote hits the ballot box, it remains secure. Poll watchers and poll workers have been...
