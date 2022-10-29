ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

KHBS

Arkansas recreational marijuana stakeholders speak out on both sides of Issue 4

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum has multiple concerns over Issue 4, especially when it comes to children. “This would make it easy for infused candies and cookies and would take off the limits on THC, and it will no longer be ten milligrams,” Lundstrum said. “So now it can be anything, so it can be more addictive.”
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Democratic nominee for governor made his way through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. “Every place matters," Chris Jones said. "We’re going to go across north Arkansas from northwest to northeast, we’re going to go in the delta from northeast to southeast, we’re going to go to south Arkansas from southeast to southwest and we’re going to go back up to central Arkansas."
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas gets health care expansion approved

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson announced a new health care program Tuesday morning. The program is called Life 360 and is part of Arkansas' Health and Opportunity For Me (ARHOME). Life 360 focuses on improved maternal care, mental health services and addiction services. It also includes support...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Kenneth Cates On The Record

ROGERS, Ark. — Kenneth Cates is running to represent Arkansas in the U.S. Senate. He sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee to talk about the issues facing voters on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. Cates is a firefighter/paramedic and...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Natalie James On The Record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Natalie James is running to represent Arkansas in the U.S. Senate. She talked about the issues facing voters with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what she had to say. James is a real estate agent and...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November

More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws, to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Cross-State Voter Migration Poses Lag in Updating Lists

When voters move from one state to another, the lag time to remove their name can take years and keep rolls out-of-date. In the absence of a national database of voters, the non-profit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) has stepped in to help individual states manage this fast-moving information. Dan Lieberman speaks with elections officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to see how it works.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

