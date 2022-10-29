Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Shooting suspect denied lower bond as victim still hospitalized weeks later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting a woman and her dog was denied a lower bond as the victim in the case is still hospitalized more than a month after she was shot at her home on Charleston's West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston appeared...
wchstv.com
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
wchstv.com
Police: Two injured in I-64 crash; driver of second vehicle charged with DUI
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:30 p.m., 11/3/22. The driver of a truck involved in a crash with a motorcycle has been charged with driving under the influence, police said. Officers reported the wreck occurred Thursday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Kanawha Turnpike...
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of knocking woman unconscious, restraining her in Huntington building
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged this week after he was accused of knocking a woman unconscious and restraining her in a Huntington building, court records said. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington is charged with felony kidnapping, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
2 injured, 1 arrested in I-64E crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:07 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The suspect in a crash on I-64 in South Charleston has appeared in court. Authorities say Logan Tighe is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person. According to court records, Tighe was driving in the middle lane of I-64 near the Montrose […]
8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
wchstv.com
Man on home confinement on strangulation charge arrested at alleged victim's home
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man on home confinement on a strangulation charge was arrested after a GPS monitoring device alerted authorities he was in an area he was not allowed to be – the residence of a person he is accused of attacking.
High school student killed on I-64E identified
UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
Metro News
Name released in deadly I-77 crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State police have released the name of man killed in a truck wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-77 just south of downtown Charleston. Troopers said Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, was getting off I-77 at the U.S. Route 60 exit when his pick-up truck, which was hauling a trailer, hit the metal divider causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
WSAZ
Restauarnt employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job. According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and...
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
wchstv.com
Court records: Woman charged after attempting to barricade in house, fighting deputy
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County court records said a woman faces multiple charges after she attempted to barricade herself into a home and fought with a deputy who went there to investigate a stolen vehicle case. Kelly Marie Webb, 33, of Cookeville, Tenn., was charged after an...
Fayette County man convicted of first degree murder
ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for […]
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
WSAZ
Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
wchstv.com
Ambulance, FedEx truck involved in crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said an ambulance with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and a FedEx truck were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened at the intersection near Vorpe Road and Chestnut Lane in Tornado. The call came in about 12:35...
Man on trial for attempted murder in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of beating an elderly couple in their home. Nathan Dolen faces 13 counts, including attempted murder. The other counts include entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of […]
wchstv.com
Huntington man recovering after being shot by a stranger last week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Michael Johnson is a father of six and a repairman who just started his own business, but his main focus right now is trying to heal from a gunshot wound. Johnson was leaving his friend's house on Tuesday, Oct. 25, after getting gas at Speedway...
Comments / 0