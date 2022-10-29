ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

High school student killed on I-64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
MILTON, WV
Metro News

Name released in deadly I-77 crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State police have released the name of man killed in a truck wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-77 just south of downtown Charleston. Troopers said Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, was getting off I-77 at the U.S. Route 60 exit when his pick-up truck, which was hauling a trailer, hit the metal divider causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Restauarnt employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job. According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man convicted of first degree murder

ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Ambulance, FedEx truck involved in crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said an ambulance with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and a FedEx truck were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened at the intersection near Vorpe Road and Chestnut Lane in Tornado. The call came in about 12:35...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man on trial for attempted murder in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of beating an elderly couple in their home. Nathan Dolen faces 13 counts, including attempted murder. The other counts include entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

